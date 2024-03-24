2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GASGAS) 34m 9.038s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 34m 9.082s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 34m 9.858s 4 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 34m 11.256s 5 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) 34m 11.284s 6 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 34m 11.301s 7 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 34m 13.537s 8 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 34m 14.468s 9 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 34m 25.056s 10 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 34m 25.181s 11 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GASGAS) 34m 25.251s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 34m 25.795s 13 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 34m 29.720s 14 Vicente Perez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 34m 29.814s 15 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 34m 30.201s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 34m 30.210s 17 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 34m 32.323s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 34m 41.789s 19 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 34m 47.638s 20 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 34m 51.099s 21 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 35m 2.689s 22 Hamad Al Sahouti QAT Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 35m 19.231s 23 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 35m 34.836s Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF

Dani Holgado holds off Jose Antonio Rueda to claim Tech3's first victory in GASGAS colours at the Portuguese Grand Prix.