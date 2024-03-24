2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|(GASGAS)
|34m 9.038s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|34m 9.082s
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|34m 9.858s
|4
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|(CFMOTO)
|34m 11.256s
|5
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|34m 11.284s
|6
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|34m 11.301s
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|(KTM)
|34m 13.537s
|8
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|(CFMOTO)
|34m 14.468s
|9
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|34m 25.056s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|34m 25.181s
|11
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|(GASGAS)
|34m 25.251s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|34m 25.795s
|13
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|34m 29.720s
|14
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|34m 29.814s
|15
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|34m 30.201s
|16
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|(KTM)
|34m 30.210s
|17
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|34m 32.323s
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|34m 41.789s
|19
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|34m 47.638s
|20
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|34m 51.099s
|21
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|35m 2.689s
|22
|Hamad Al Sahouti
|QAT
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|35m 19.231s
|23
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|35m 34.836s
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
Dani Holgado holds off Jose Antonio Rueda to claim Tech3's first victory in GASGAS colours at the Portuguese Grand Prix.