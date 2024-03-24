2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix at Portimao.

2024 Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3(GASGAS)34m 9.038s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)34m 9.082s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)34m 9.858s
4David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team(CFMOTO)34m 11.256s
5Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports(KTM)34m 11.284s
6Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)34m 11.301s
7Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA(KTM)34m 13.537s
8Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team(CFMOTO)34m 14.468s
9David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)34m 25.056s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)34m 25.181s
11Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3(GASGAS)34m 25.251s
12Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)34m 25.795s
13Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)34m 29.720s
14Vicente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)34m 29.814s
15Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing(Honda)34m 30.201s
16Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA(KTM)34m 30.210s
17Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)34m 32.323s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)34m 41.789s
19Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing(Honda)34m 47.638s
20Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)34m 51.099s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia(Honda)35m 2.689s
22Hamad Al SahoutiQATRivacold Snipers Team(Honda)35m 19.231s
23Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)35m 34.836s
 Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power(KTM)DNF
 Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF
 Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 

Dani Holgado holds off Jose Antonio Rueda to claim Tech3's first victory in GASGAS colours at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

