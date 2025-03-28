2025 Americas Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Americas Grand Prix (Round 3) at COTA in Austin, Texas -where Matteo Bertelle lead on day one.

Matteo Bertelle for Friday Practice, COTA, Americas Moto3, 28 March 2025
© Gold & Goose

The Moto3 class first out on track at the Circuit of the Americas for round three of the championship, with the fastest Friday time going to Matteo Bertelle, doing the best job of cutting through the standing water on track.

The Level-Up MTA rider has secured the first two polws of the season and was no stranger to a fast single lap in the USA, repeatedly lowering his best to a 2m 23.704s lap in the sketchy, soggy conditions.

Maximo Quiles made his debut for the CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team after missing the opening two rounds before his 17th birthday, to satisfy age requirements - and had an immediate impact.

As one of many rookies with no previous COTA knowledge, the teenager showed no fear at the long, tight track to come closest to Bertelle’s time - finishing  0.477s slower for CFMoto Valreas Aspar.

An all KTM top three was completed by Scott Ogden, the British rider running solo to shave his time down as the clock ticked away for CIP Green Power.

 

David Almansa was the top Honda in both sessions, secuting fourth twice for the Leopard team.

David Munoz was fifth quickest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP, just faster than the championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had been fourth before an unfortunate spill nowhere near pit lane lead to a lot of track time lost for the Spaniard, finally entering his box with five minutes remaining, the #99 exited swiftly to ensure his top 14 position for Q2.

Adrian Fernandez was close behind in the second session to finish Friday seventh quickest on the second Leopard, with rookie Alvaro Carpe continuing to impress in eighth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.

Riccardo Rossi made gains in the right direction for ninth for Rivacold Snipers.

The opening session was wet and was lead by Angel Piqueras by a fair margin, one of two fallers in the session, with a further spill for Bertelle, who finished third. Rueda completed the top three in second.

The MT Helmets rider was on the deck again in the afternoon session, and managed a late save having already done enough to secure a top ten placement on his return to track.

Cormac Buchanan got off to a strong start before becoming the first faller in Practice, going down at turn one - ‘Big Red’. The BOE rider still managed to secure eleventh, with another rookie Adrian Cruces tweifth for CIP Green Power.

The final two Q2 spots inside the top fourteen went to Luca Lunetta (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) and Taiyo Furusato ( Honda Team Asia).

 

2025 Moto3 COTA  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)2m 23.704s
2Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Aspar Team (KTM)+0.477s
3Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.665s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.738s
5David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.828s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.985s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.041s
8Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.102s
9Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.122s
10Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.232s
11Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.351s
12Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.430s
13Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.659s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.802s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.872s
16Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.223s
17Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.302s
18Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+2.430s
19Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.595s
20Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.776s
21Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.641s
22Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+3.137s
23Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+3.341s
24Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+4.021s
25DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+4.342s
26Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+4.856s

That squeezed out fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka, who just missed out in 15th for MT Helmets, so will head to Q1.


The second session began with trouble getting started for Stefano Nepa, his SIC58 Squadra Corse bike initially not making it out of pit lane. The Italian never really recovered, so finished 16th.

Guido Pini was the top rookie in FP1, in tune with the track and conditions in fifth, but faltering in the return to track where he slipped back to 18th.

Jacob Roulstone made his return from injury for Red Bull KTM Tech3 and was a cautious 24th, with a bike issue seeing Dennis Foggia places behind him in 25th.

Jakob Rosenthaler (22nd) returns, this time replacing the injured Marcos Uriarte having been a feature at the opening two rounds as Quiles replacement.

Adrian Cruces is also back for another round as he continues to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power.

The crash filled second session also saw falls, mostly at turn twelve and turn twenty in addition the the ones mentioned above for Pini, Nicola Carraro, Tatchakorn Buasri, Almansa, and Jakob Rosenthaler.

 

2025 Moto3 COTA - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)2m 23.298s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.809s
3Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.871s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.229s
5Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.392s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.783s
7Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.897s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.952s
9Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.299s
10Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.350s
11Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.401s
12Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Aspar Team (KTM)+2.444s
13Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.482s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.512s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.980s
16Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+3.027s
17Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+3.387s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.390s
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+3.745s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.877s
21Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+4.093s
22DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+4.220s
23Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+4.322s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+4.637s
25Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+5.753s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+6.875s

