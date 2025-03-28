2025 Americas Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The Moto3 class first out on track at the Circuit of the Americas for round three of the championship, with the fastest Friday time going to Matteo Bertelle, doing the best job of cutting through the standing water on track.

The Level-Up MTA rider has secured the first two polws of the season and was no stranger to a fast single lap in the USA, repeatedly lowering his best to a 2m 23.704s lap in the sketchy, soggy conditions.

Maximo Quiles made his debut for the CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team after missing the opening two rounds before his 17th birthday, to satisfy age requirements - and had an immediate impact.

As one of many rookies with no previous COTA knowledge, the teenager showed no fear at the long, tight track to come closest to Bertelle’s time - finishing 0.477s slower for CFMoto Valreas Aspar.

An all KTM top three was completed by Scott Ogden, the British rider running solo to shave his time down as the clock ticked away for CIP Green Power.

David Almansa was the top Honda in both sessions, secuting fourth twice for the Leopard team.

David Munoz was fifth quickest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP, just faster than the championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had been fourth before an unfortunate spill nowhere near pit lane lead to a lot of track time lost for the Spaniard, finally entering his box with five minutes remaining, the #99 exited swiftly to ensure his top 14 position for Q2.

Adrian Fernandez was close behind in the second session to finish Friday seventh quickest on the second Leopard, with rookie Alvaro Carpe continuing to impress in eighth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.

Riccardo Rossi made gains in the right direction for ninth for Rivacold Snipers.

The opening session was wet and was lead by Angel Piqueras by a fair margin, one of two fallers in the session, with a further spill for Bertelle, who finished third. Rueda completed the top three in second.

The MT Helmets rider was on the deck again in the afternoon session, and managed a late save having already done enough to secure a top ten placement on his return to track.

Cormac Buchanan got off to a strong start before becoming the first faller in Practice, going down at turn one - ‘Big Red’. The BOE rider still managed to secure eleventh, with another rookie Adrian Cruces tweifth for CIP Green Power.

The final two Q2 spots inside the top fourteen went to Luca Lunetta (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) and Taiyo Furusato ( Honda Team Asia).

2025 Moto3 COTA - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 2m 23.704s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (KTM) +0.477s 3 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.665s 4 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.738s 5 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.828s 6 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.985s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.041s 8 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.102s 9 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.122s 10 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.232s 11 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.351s 12 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.430s 13 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.659s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.802s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.872s 16 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.223s 17 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.302s 18 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +2.430s 19 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.595s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.776s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.641s 22 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +3.137s 23 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +3.341s 24 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +4.021s 25 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +4.342s 26 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +4.856s

That squeezed out fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka, who just missed out in 15th for MT Helmets, so will head to Q1.



The second session began with trouble getting started for Stefano Nepa, his SIC58 Squadra Corse bike initially not making it out of pit lane. The Italian never really recovered, so finished 16th.

Guido Pini was the top rookie in FP1, in tune with the track and conditions in fifth, but faltering in the return to track where he slipped back to 18th.

Jacob Roulstone made his return from injury for Red Bull KTM Tech3 and was a cautious 24th, with a bike issue seeing Dennis Foggia places behind him in 25th.

Jakob Rosenthaler (22nd) returns, this time replacing the injured Marcos Uriarte having been a feature at the opening two rounds as Quiles replacement.

Adrian Cruces is also back for another round as he continues to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power.

The crash filled second session also saw falls, mostly at turn twelve and turn twenty in addition the the ones mentioned above for Pini, Nicola Carraro, Tatchakorn Buasri, Almansa, and Jakob Rosenthaler.