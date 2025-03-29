2025 Americas Moto3 - Qualifying Results

The Moto3 qualifying session saw David Munoz on pole, with his late run seeing him move from no time det to the top of the timesheets ahead of round three of the championship in Austin, Texas.



The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was one of many riders with no time set before the final flying laps came in, due to the long lap at the Circuit if the Americas and a smattering of crashes to start the session.

Munoz, who started the last race in Argentina from pit lane, slotted in behind Adrian Fernandez when back on track for the best lap of the weekend on a now dry track, with a time of 2m 14. 422s.

It is the first pole for the #64 since 2023, at the Dutch GP round.

Before that late lap, Maxino Quiles had looked destined for a fairytale start to his Moto3 career.

The CFMoto Aspar rookie made his qualifying debut with a bang, immediately stamping his name near the top of the timesheets on Friday, arriving in Q2 with the second quickest time at a track where he has no previous experience.

Like Munoz he left it late to get a time on the board, before moving straight to provisional pole, following Joel Kelso and Alvaro Carpe, before being displaced by Munoz, with a lap just 0.110s slower.

Kelso had come through Q1 with a plan that involved going out and setting a strong banker lap and then a swift return to track, which saw him set the best time in the first session. Back on track the Australian and the Level Up - MTA rider and his team stuck to the script, with the move this time earning a front row start.

2025 Moto3 COTA - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 2m 14.422s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (KTM) +0.110s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.124s 4 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.166s 5 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +0.316s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.414s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.416s 8 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.439s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.557s 10 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.823s 11 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.871s 12 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.879s 13 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.185s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.377s 15 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.678s 16 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.114s 17 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.322s 18 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) No Time Q1 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 15.249s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 15.415s 21 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 15.591s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 2m 15.670s 23 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 15.745s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 15.758s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 16.247s 26 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) 2m 18.675s

Jose Antonio Rueda was the best of the remaining riders from 2024 qualifying, having secured second on the grid last year in Austin. His session started with a crash, but the championship leader rallied aboard the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike for fourth.

Dennis Foggia competed a strong day for the Aspar team. Another Q1 graduate, the former Moto2 rider looked back to his best in the dry on his way to complete an all KTM top five.

Luca Lunetta was the top Honda performer for SIC58 Squadra Corse in sixth, ahead of another well performing rookie with Alvaro Carpe earing a late seventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Stefano Nepa made the most of the track knowledge he picked up in Q1 for eighth on the second SIC58 entry, with Leopard rider Fernandez ninth.

Matteo Bertelle had been on pole for the first two rounds but before he had a lap under his belt he had thrown his Level Up bike into the gravel twice, first at turn 15, then again with David Almansa at Turn 8.

Back on track a first flying lap took the Italian to fifth, but a late flurry of fast laps saw him down in

Tenth after he had lead the way in FP2 to arrive with the best time on Friday.

Argentina race winner Angel Piqueras starts from eleventh for MT Helmets.

The morning FP2 session saw Taiyo Furusato last after pulling into the pits early on with a bike issue. The Honda Team Asia rider has already done enough to go directly to Q2 and his mechanics worked hard to make sure he was out for the second session, but the Japanese rider was not competitive, in 17th over three seconds away from the pole time.

There were simultaneous crashes for Scott Ogden and Riccardo Rossi, leaving them 13th and 14th respectively. Almansa never recovered form his fall, ending the session with no time set.

Q1 - Kelso powers through, crashes for MLAV

The first qualifying session saw Joel Kelso give up a big advantage on a red sector lap to pull into the pits. Back out on fresh rubber the Australian topped the session and taking over from Guido Pini who moved though second, with the duo joined by Dennis Foggia who was back on form in the dry and fellow Italian Stefano Nepa.

Ryusei Yamanaka had only just missed out on Q2 on Friday, pushed back to fifteenth at the very end of the timed practice session. Things went from bad to worse for the Frinsa - MTHelmets - MSI rider as he suffered a similar fate in Q1, again the rider to just miss out in fifth, lining up 19th on the grid.

Jacob Roulstone returned from injury for Red Bull KTM Tech3 at COTA and after some cautious riding in the Friday wet, found himself in Q1, where he pushed on for ninth, qualifying 23rd overall.

Jakob Rosenthaler (26th) was back in action, now replacing the injured Marcos Uriarte having been feature Quiles replacement in the opening rounds. It was a tough day for the GRYD - MLav racing team with both Rosenthaler and Eddie O’Shea crashing out at turn 18, leaving them at the back of the grid.

Adrian Cruces (16th) continued to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power.

