2025 Americas Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Americas Grand Prix (Round 3) with David Munoz picking up pole with his first flying lap as the chequered flag waved at COTA.

David Munoz, pole position, Qualifying, COTA, Americas GP, Moto3, 29 March 2025
The Moto3 qualifying session saw David Munoz on pole, with his late run seeing him move from no time det to the top of the timesheets ahead of round three of the championship in Austin, Texas.


The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was one of many riders with no time set before the final flying laps came in, due to the long lap at the Circuit if the Americas and a smattering of crashes to start the session.

Munoz, who started the last race in Argentina from pit lane, slotted in behind Adrian Fernandez when back on track for the best lap of the weekend on a now dry track, with a time of 2m 14. 422s.

It is the first pole for the #64 since 2023, at the Dutch GP round.

Before that late lap, Maxino Quiles had looked destined for a fairytale start to his Moto3 career.

The CFMoto Aspar rookie made his qualifying debut with a bang, immediately stamping his name near the top of the timesheets on Friday, arriving in Q2 with the second quickest time at a track where he has no previous experience.

Like Munoz he left it late to get a time on the board, before moving straight to provisional pole, following Joel Kelso and Alvaro Carpe, before being displaced by Munoz, with a lap just 0.110s slower.

Kelso had come through Q1 with a plan that involved going out and setting a strong banker lap and then a swift return to track, which saw him set the best time in the first session. Back on track the Australian and the Level Up - MTA rider and his team stuck to the script, with the move this time earning a front row start.

2025 Moto3 COTA  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)2m 14.422s
2Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Aspar Team (KTM)+0.110s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.124s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.166s
5DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+0.316s
6Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.414s
7Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.416s
8Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.439s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.557s
10Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.823s
11Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.871s
12Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.879s
13Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.185s
14Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.377s
15Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.678s
16Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.114s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.322s
18David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)No Time
Q1
19Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)2m 15.249s
20Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)2m 15.415s
21Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)2m 15.591s
22Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)2m 15.670s
23Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)2m 15.745s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)2m 15.758s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)2m 16.247s
26Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)2m 18.675s

Jose Antonio Rueda was the best of the remaining riders from 2024 qualifying, having secured second on the grid last year in Austin. His session started with a crash, but the championship leader rallied aboard the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike for fourth.

Dennis Foggia competed a strong day for the Aspar team. Another Q1 graduate, the former Moto2 rider looked back to his best in the dry on his way to complete an all KTM top five.

Luca Lunetta was the top Honda performer for SIC58 Squadra Corse in sixth, ahead of another well performing rookie with Alvaro Carpe earing a late seventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Stefano Nepa made the most of the track knowledge he picked up in Q1 for eighth on the second SIC58 entry, with Leopard rider Fernandez ninth.

Matteo Bertelle had been on pole for the first two rounds but before he had a lap under his belt he had thrown his Level Up bike into the gravel twice, first at turn 15, then again with David Almansa at Turn 8.

Back on track a first flying lap took the Italian to fifth, but a late flurry of fast laps saw him down in  
Tenth after he had lead the way in FP2 to arrive with the best time on Friday.

Argentina race winner Angel Piqueras starts from eleventh for MT Helmets.

The morning FP2 session saw Taiyo Furusato last after pulling into the pits early on with a bike issue. The Honda Team Asia rider has already done enough to go directly to Q2 and his mechanics worked hard to make sure he was out for the second session, but the Japanese rider was not competitive, in 17th over three seconds away from the pole time.

There were simultaneous crashes for Scott Ogden and Riccardo Rossi, leaving them 13th and 14th respectively. Almansa never recovered form his fall, ending the session with no time set.

Q1 - Kelso powers through, crashes for MLAV

The first qualifying session saw Joel Kelso give up a big advantage on a red sector lap to pull into the pits. Back out on fresh rubber the Australian topped the session and taking over from Guido Pini who moved though second, with the duo joined by Dennis Foggia who was back on form in the dry and fellow Italian Stefano Nepa.

Ryusei Yamanaka had only just missed out on Q2 on Friday, pushed back to fifteenth at the very end of the timed practice session. Things went from bad to worse for the Frinsa - MTHelmets - MSI rider as he suffered a similar fate in Q1, again the rider to just miss out in fifth, lining up 19th on the grid.

Jacob Roulstone returned from injury for Red Bull KTM Tech3 at COTA and after some cautious riding in the Friday wet, found himself in Q1, where he pushed on for ninth, qualifying 23rd overall.

Jakob Rosenthaler (26th) was back in action, now replacing the injured Marcos Uriarte having been feature Quiles replacement in the opening rounds. It was a tough day for the GRYD - MLav racing team with both Rosenthaler and Eddie O’Shea crashing out at turn 18, leaving them at the back of the grid.

Adrian Cruces (16th) continued to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power.
 

