After signing a two-year deal with LCR Honda, Alex Rins has become the latest MotoGP rider to secure his Grand Prix future.

Before the summer break, moves involving Jack Miller to Red Bull KTM, Alex Marquez to Gresini Ducati in place of Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio staying at Gresini were all confirmed.

Aprilia also locked up its factory riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales for another two seasons, a no-brainer especially when it comes to Espargaro who is a firm title contender.

For Marquez and Di Giannantonio, both riders will be racing year-old GP22 machines next season, while Rins will be on full factory machinery at Honda.

But what does Rins joining Honda mean for those who are still without a contract?

Well, it rules out the already small possibility that Rins could have joined the new RNF Aprilia project, thus making it even more likely that Miguel Oliveira will be the team’s first signing for 2023.

The Portuguese rider had been linked to Gresini Ducati before Marquez joined the team, and although LCR Honda was rumoured as another potential option for the KTM rider, Oliveira to RNF Aprilia is a deal we expect to be announced soon.

Who will ride alongside Oliveira is the big question. Several Moto2 riders have been linked to that seat, although the favourite appears to be Raul Fernandez who would finally get his wish of leaving Tech 3 KTM should that happen.

What’s the latest at Ducati?

As was the case before the summer break, the battle to be Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate is and will remain a two-way fight between Jorge Martin and Bastianini. Whoever loses out will partner Johann Zarco at Pramac.

Although there’s been little in the way of updates surrounding Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team, both Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi are expected to stay.

Mir to Repsol Honda the next big MotoGP move to happen

With most of the factory seats confirmed - only Ducati and Honda have openings left - a decision on who will partner Marc Marquez should come relatively quickly.

Having signed Rins to its LCR team, Mir to Repsol Honda looks set to be the next announcement to take place from the Japanese manufacturer, with the Spaniard also set to sign a two-year deal.

It’s clear that Pol Espargaro’s MotoGP future lies away from Honda - a return to KTM with Tech 3 has been discussed - and with no other riders thought to be in contention, Mir to Repsol is the expected move.

Alongside Rins at LCR, Ai Ogura and Takaaki Nakagami remain the two riders in contention