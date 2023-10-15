Francesco Bagnaia - 10

(Qualified 13th, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P8)

After a difficult Saturday and one where he lost the championship lead to Jorge Martin, Bagnaia responded by producing one of the best performances of his MotoGP career. The Italian underlined why he’s the reigning world champion by making overtaking look easy at a track where many others struggled to do so. Bangiaa hunted down Maverick Vinales after Martin crashed from the lead to win for the first time since Austria.

Maverick Vinales - 8

(Qualified 2nd, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P4)

Twice a race leader at Mandalika and looking like a first win with Aprilia was on the cards, Vinales lost out to both Martin and Bagnaia as tyre degradation became an issue. Still, Vinales produced one of his best weekend’s as an Aprilia rider.

Fabio Quartararo - 9

(Qualified 4th, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P5)

After securing his best qualifying result of the season, Quartararo backed it up with impressive race pace to claim two top five finishes. In fact, Quartararo could have won the grand prix had he not lost time early on as rear tyre warm-up held him back.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 8

(Qualified 7th, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - P6)

Doing a great job of putting himself in the rider shop window, Di Giannantonio secured his best result as a MotoGP rider, while also scoring points in both races for the second consecutive time this weekend.

Marco Bezzecchi - 7.5

(Qualified 9th, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - P3)

Dealing with severe pain in his collarbone, Bezzecchi was impressive in both races as he claimed a podium in the sprint before achieving a P5 finish in the grand prix, thanks to very good pace late on.

Brad Binder - 4.5

(Qualified 5th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P19)

A mixed weekend for the South African who was taken out in the sprint by Aleix Espargaro. Binder again had good pace in the main race, however, this time it was he who took out another rider when he hit Luca Marini. Binder was then at fault for making contact with Miguel Oliveira, which led to a second Long Lap penalty.

Jack Miller - 6

(Qualified 10th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - P9)

Miller was unable to match his results from Motegi although it was another strong performance as he claimed two points finishes.

Enea Bastianini - 6

(Qualified 11th, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - P9)

His best weekend of the season so far, Bastianini is getting closer to the type of pace shown by the leading Ducati riders.

Alex Rins - 4

(Qualified 21st, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P18)

After struggling in qualifying, Rins got stronger as the two races went on and in particular during the grand prix as he showed great pace to finish ninth.

Aleix Espargaro - 4.5

(Qualified 3rd, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

A mistake when he had the pace to fight for the win saw Espargaro end his sprint by taking out Binder. In the grand prix Espargaro started strong before suffering as a result of choosing the soft rear tyre.

Takaaki Nakagami - 4

(Qualified 20th, finished 11th)

(Sprint race result - P11)

Another quiet weekend for Nakagami, who like Rins struggled in qualifying before moving up the field in both races.

Miguel Oliveira - 5

(Qualified 12th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

On a weekend where both factory riders flashed a lot of potential, Oliveira was unable to make the most of the RS-GP22’ speed. Running inside the top ten during the grand prix, Oliveira had to recover from 16th after being nudged off circuit by Binder. Oliveira was beginning to suffer with the rear tyre at the time of the contact.

Raul Fernandez - 3.5

(Qualified 17th, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - P14)

Like Oliveira, Fernandez was unable to get the most out of his Aprilia as he claimed just three points.

Franco Morbidelli - 3.5

(Qualified 15th, finished 14th)

(Sprint race result - P15)

While Quartararo was busy fighting for the win, Morbidelli struggled to score points as he came across the line in 14th. It was not a great weekend for the Italian who was considerably slower compared to his teammate.

Jorge Martin - 5

(Qualified 6th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P1)

A weekend that was going perfectly up until his crash, Martin looked on course to claim back-to-back wins before a shocking front-end crash at turn 11. The Pramac rider was left shocked at his mistake.

Johann Zarco - 3.5

(Qualified 14th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P12)

Martin’s fall at turn 11 was quickly followed by Zarco doing the same as the French rider’s lack of form continued at Mandalika.

Augusto Fernandez - 3.5

(Qualified 18th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P13)

A disappointing round for the rookie as Fernandez struggled for pace compared to factory KTM riders Binder and Miller.

Luca Marini - 7

(Qualified 1st, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P2)

A maiden pole in MotoGP was followed up by second in the sprint. However, Marini’s impressive weekend was cut short when Binder slammed into the side of him at turn 10.

Marc Marquez - 2.5

(Qualified 8th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

It was a double disaster for Marquez at Mandalika as the eight-time world champion crashed out of both races.

Joan Mir - 3

(Qualified 19th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P16)

Joining his teammate in the gravel was Mir. The Spaniard’s good run of form came to an end on lap 12 when he crashed moments before Augusto Fernandez did the same.

Pol Espargaro - 3

(Qualified 16th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P17)

Like Repsol Honda, GASGAS suffered their own double DNF as Espargaro was one of the early fallers.