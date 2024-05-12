Le Mans MotoGP Rider Ratings: Jorge Martin and one other perfect...

Jorge Martin - 10

While his main title rivals suffered another sprint DNF, Jorge Martin led every lap en route to a 12th sprint race win since the beginning of 2023. A fantastic performance from Martin who soaked up pressure from Marco Bezzecchi before the Italian fell. In the grand prix, Martin made a good start although Francesco Bagnaia jumped the Spaniard. After spending more than half the race behind Bagnaia, Martin seized the lead with a brilliant late-braking move on lap 21. The Pramac rider came under intense pressure from Bagnaia and Marc Marquez late on but resisted for a perfect treble.

Marc Marquez - 10

After suffering a shock Q1 exit, Marc Marquez turned his difficult weekend around by securing P2 in the sprint with one of his best performances since 2019. A stunning first lapsaw him go from P13 to sixth, before making that P4 by the end of lap two. After making another sizzling getaway in the 27-lap race, Marquez produced several stunning laps to bring himself in victory contention. A daring last-lap move on Bagnaia saw him claim his second P2 in as many rounds.

Francesco Bagnaia - 9

Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP

A disastrous start in the sprint saw the reigning world champion slip from second to P15, before that later became P16 on lap two. Admitting there were issues with the GP24 machine, Bagnaia pulled out of the race on lap three. As he so often does, Bagnaia put the sprint disappointment behind him to deliver his best performance of the weekend in the grand prix. P2 looked to be on the cards before an opportunistic move from Marquez at turn ten on the final lap saw him lose out and instead finish third.

Enea Bastianini - 8.5

Out of position in qualifying, Bastianini’s brilliant race pace was there for everyone to see in the sprint as he was the fastest rider for much of the 13 laps. The factory Ducati rider took fourth place as he hopes to hold off Martin and Marquez for the second factory seat in 2025. Unable to better Vinales in the sprint, Bastianini’s unrelenting pace in the final stages of the grand prix was too much for the Aprilia rider to live with.

Maverick Vinales - 8

Expected to have more race pace based on free practice, Maverick Vinales eventually held off Enea Bastianini in the sprint to secure P3, although the Aprilia rider had no answer for the likes of Martin, Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez. Another solid showing for the COTA winner as he claimed P5 in the grand prix.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7.5

One of the fastest riders early on in the grand prix, Fabio Di Giannantonio lost his rhythm after succumbing to the pressure applied by Marquez. The Italian eventually finished nine seconds down on the race win.

Franco Morbidelli - 7.5

His best result since joining Ducati, Franco Morbidelli was quiet but fast throughout the 27-lap grand prix at Le Mans. More steps forward were clear for the Italian who seems to be on the verge of achieving a big result.

Brad Binder - 7

Binder Le Mans MotoGP

After hitting rock bottom in qualifying and practice, Brad Binder bounced back from a very difficult and disappointing weekend by going from last to eighth in the main race.

Aleix Espargaro - 6

A contender for the podium and win early on, Aleix Espargaro’s pace dropped off significantly following back-to-back laps with mistakes. To the Aprilia rider’s defence, Espargaro was pushed wide by Bastianini around mid-race distance which impacted his overal result.

Alex Marquez - 6

Like his brother Marc and Binder, Alex Marquez made significant progress through the field, however, the Spaniard struggled in relation to the other GP23 Ducati riders this weekend.

Raul Fernandez - 6

A points scorer in both races, Raul Fernandez showed promising pace throughout both races in Le Mans as he continues to get more accustomed to the RS-GP23 machine.

Johann Zarco - 6

13th in the sprint race, Johann Zarco carried the French flag after Fabio Quartararo crashed out of the grand prix. Top Honda, Zarco claimed 12th place for the LCR team.

Augusto Fernandez - 4

His best race weekend of 2023, Augusto Fernandez was unable to replicate his P4 finish from last season as he continues to struggle massively compared to all other KTM riders.

Takaaki Nakagami - 5

Making it a double scoring day for LCR Honda, Takaaki Nakagami secured P14 for the Japanese manufacturer on what was another very tough day.

Alex Rins - 3.5

Although Alex Rins scored the final point, the Yamaha rider was nowhere near team-mate Quartararo all weekend, while he also received a Long Lap penalty due to taking a shortcut at turn nine.

Luca Marini - 3

Last again aboard his factory RC213V machine, Luca Marini’s time at Honda is quickly becoming one to forget as he was over ten seconds down on Rins, and 40 behind the race winner.

Marco Bezzecchi - 2.5

While Bezzecchi was fast in qualifying and even more impressive in the sprint before crashing out, another mistake in the grand prix saw him slide out at turn five early on. A score of 2.5 is handed out to the Italian due to his errors.

Pedro Acosta - 5

Acosta Le Mans MotoGP

Very fast early on in Sunday’s main race, Acosta was perhaps to eager to make his way forward as he lost the front-end of his bike at turn seven when trying to pass Di Giannantonio.

Fabio Quartararo - 5

Saving Quartararo’s score is the fact he was super during qualifying, as the Yamaha rider also became a non-finisher following a mistake.

Jack Miller - 4

Another weekend to forget for the KTM rider who was again out-performed Acosta did not finish the grand prix. Miller salvaged two points in the sprint race.

Miguel Oliveira - 4

After a strong Q1 session where he eliminated Marc Marquez, Oliveira failed to score points in either race.

Joan Mir - 2

Concluding with Repsol Honda, Joan Mir’s torrid second season with the Japanese brand is showing no signs of improving as he crashed out of both races.