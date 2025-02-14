KTM 'salad box' and Aprilia 'rabbit ears' among tech innovations in Buriram

Ducati

The big news at Ducati was the factory team's decision to stick with last year's GP24 engine for 2025 and 2026. Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will also start the year on the 'old' chassis and fairing.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati pits, Buriram MotoGP Test

Here is Marc Marquez, who was in a league of his own during a Grand Prix race simulation run, with the old fairing:

Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test

Compare Marquez's fairing with Bagnaia on the new fairing (bigger lower duct, smaller side winglets) during day one:

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test

Ducati again tried some new rear seat aero at Buriram. But as this isn't part of the Aero Body restrictions it can be added or removed at any time:

Ducati rear wing, Buriram MotoGP Test

Ducati's carbon fibre swingarm doesn't feature the kind of aero tweaks seen on some other bikes:

Ducati swingarm, Buriram MotoGP Test

A 'squashed' factory Ducati in holeshot mode:

Ducati, practice start, Buriram MotoGP Test

Aprilia

With Jorge Martin out injured, Marco Bezzecchi did an impressive job at Buriram, being fastest during a Sprint simulation and third on the overall timesheets (behind only the Marquez brothers) during his time attack.

Here, the evening light shows the details of Bezzecchi's Aprilia, including front fork wings, fairing design and swingarm. The Italian said the bike he finished the test with would be the bike homologated to start the season:

Bezzecchi, Buriram MotoGP Test

A close up of the 'rabbit ear' Aprilia aero on the back of a Trackhouse machine:

Aprilia rabbit ears, Buriram MotoGP Test

Raul Fernandez rode despite recent hand surgery. Note the vent (arrow) directing air from the front of the bike to an area under the seat. Is it for cooling, or aero purposes?

Raul Fernandez's Aprilia, Buriram MotoGP Test

An Aprilia carbon fibre swingarm with protection from the exhaust heat. Aprilia is the only manufacturer not to use Akrapovic, choosing SC Project exhausts:

Aprilia swingarm, Buriram MotoGP Test

Bezzecchi was among the riders who suffered wheelspin during a practice start at Buriram, probably from the front holeshot device being set too low for the grip available:

Bezzecchi, practice start, Buriram MotoGP Test

KTM

KTM finished the test fourth on the timesheets with Pedro Acosta, who was second best to Marc Marquez (but an average of 0.6s per lap slower) during his 20-lap race simulation.

As at Sepang, the factory team of Acosta and Brad Binder continued with the larger rear seat 'salad box' (perhaps housing the electronics):

Acosta, Buriram MotoGP Test

However, here is Tech3's Enea Bastianini still using the standard rear seat unit, albeit with the revised one-on-top-of-the-other exhaust position:

Bastianini, Buriram MotoGP Test

The KTM swingarm remains the most radical in MotoGP thanks to the saw-tooth aero:

KTM swingarm, Buriram MotoGP Test

Close-up showing the front wing, fender wing, fork wings and radiator vanes on the RC16:

KTM, Buriram MotoGP Test

A front view, highlighting the fender wing, fork wings and fairing aero shapes:

KTM, Buriram MotoGP Test

Acosta's RC16 in holeshot mode for a practice start:

KTM practice start, Buriram MotoGP Test

Yamaha

After challenging for best-of-the-rest behind Ducati at Sepang, Yamaha had a more modest showing at Buriram with Fabio Quartararo (8th) and Jack Miller (10th) its only riders in the top ten.

The Monster bikes of Quartararo and Alex Rins were again in full livery:

Alex Rins, Buriram MotoGP Test

However, the latest M1 aero sculpting was much easier to spot on the unpainted Pramac bikes of Miller and Miguel Oliveira:

Miller, Buriram MotoGP Test

Yamaha frames are normally black (see Rins above), so a silver frame usually means a new design...

Yamaha frame, Buriram MotoGP Test

The M1 swingarm is officially described as being made from a mix of 'Aluminium/CFRP (carbon fibre)':

Yamaha, Buriram MotoGP Test

Yamaha's latest version of the lower fairing duct, directing air under the bike during cornering:

Yamaha, Buriram MotoGP Test

While side fairing design is merging in a similar direction, there remains a split between the rectangle box-shaped front wings of Ducati and Honda, with the drooping curves of Yamaha and Aprilia (and KTM in the middle):

Yamaha, Buriram MotoGP Test

Quartararo's Yamaha as low as it can go during a practice start:

Quartararo, Buriram MotoGP Test

Honda

Engine power remains a concern but Honda finished the pre-season on a positive note with Joan Mir posting the sixth fastest lap at Buriram as well as a Sprint simulation beaten only by Marco Bezzecchi.

Honda, Buriram MotoGP Test

Luca Marini preferred the new Honda fairing at Sepang, when Mir and Johann Zarco picked the standard design. Marini appeared to switch back to the older version at Buriram, running the same aero as the other RCVs:

Zarco, Marini, Buriram MotoGP Test

The Buriram light highlights the Honda fairing on Zarco's LCR bike:

Zarco, Buriram MotoGP Test

A close-up of the Honda front fairing shape and fork wings:

Honda, Buriram MotoGP Test

The all-aluminium Honda swingarm. The ride height device can also be seen poking out of the lower fairing:

Honda, Buriram MotoGP Test

The ride-height device in maximum 'holeshot' lowering configuration, during a practice start by Zarco: