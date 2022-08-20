Zarco is still two tenths clear of Quartararo and Oliveira in this session.
LIVE UPDATES: Saturday Practice & Qualifying from the Austrian MotoGP
Johann Zarco heads into FP3 fastest after leading a Ducati 1-2-3 from Jack Miller and team-mate Jorge Martin in FP2.
On a day that was dominated by Ducati, reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was the only non-Ducati rider to secure a top seven spot.
Aleix Espargaro will need to find improvements in FP3 after narrowly missing out on the top.
Following the confirmation that Tech 3 KTM will become GASGAS Factory Racing in 2023, a move which has also seen them bring Pol Espargaro back to KTM, MotoGP is set for an announcement of their own as Sprint races are expected to be introduced next year.
Zarco is still two tenths clear of Quartararo and Oliveira in this session.
Gardner suffers a fast tumble at turn nine.
Zarco runs wide at turn nine after looking like he was going to set a new overall best time.
Zarco is absolutely flying as he goes close to beating his personal best.
Miguel Oliveira is currently quickest in FP3 although Johann Zarco remains fastest on combined times.
Luca Marini has crashed on his out lap.
And we're underway with FP3.
Good morning and welcome to qualifying day at the Austrian MotoGP. Up first is FP3 for the premier class.