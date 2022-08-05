MotoGP FP1: CLICK HERE for the full results
LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the British MotoGP at Silverstone
Round 12 of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship sees the historic Silverstone circuit play host to this weekend’s first Grand Prix since June.
Winner last time out, Francesco Bagnaia comes into the British Grand Prix looking for his first victory at Silverstone.
That’s not the case for Fabio Quartararo as the series leader won last year’s British MotoGP in dominant style.
A back-to-back winner prior to Assen where he made an uncharacteristic mistake, Quartararo will have to overcome a Long Lap penalty in Sunday’s race if he is to take a second consecutive Silverstone win.
Looking to take advantage will no doubt be Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro. The Spaniard has been in sensational form throughout the 2022 season, and if his result at Silverstone last year is any indication - claimed his first podium for Aprilia after finishing third - then another very strong showing should be on the cards.
Bringing his MotoGP career to an end in only three races time, all eyes will be on three-time MotoGP runner-up Andrea Dovizioso this weekend.
Zarco takes top spot in FP1 for the British MotoGP ahead of Bagnaia and Rins.
What a lap by Zarco as he breaks the 2m barrier. The Pramac rider goes fastest with a 1:59.893s - Bagnaia has also moved into the top three.
However, Quartararo has managed to overhaul Rins thanks to a time of 2:00.438s
It appears as though FP2 will see the majority of riders set time attacks as race runs are conitnuing in the closing stages of FP1.
Aleix Espargaro goes second fastest for Aprilia with just over five minutes remaining.
Last year's Silverstone polesitter Pol Espargaro is enjoying a good FP1 - currently sixth fastest for Repsol Honda.
Two crashes for Ducati as Zarco crashes at turn seven.
Putting his early problems to one side, Quartararo is continuing to go quicker after moving into P2.
Quartararo goes 11th as Rins goes back to the top.
Quartararo is currently last but that should change soon...
Quartararo has left pit lane on the same machine that lost power a few moments ago.
Following the early drama for Bagnaia and Quartararo, it's Maverick Vinales who is now atop the leaderboard.
It's been an impressive start to FP1 for Suzuki as Alex Rins currently leads the way.
With one title contender already in trouble, Quartararo was next to suffer problems as his M1 lost power.
Francesco Bagnaia has crashed at turn four. Disaster for the Ducati rider.
It's a French 1-2 at the moment as Quartararo goes fastest from Zarco.
Fabio Quartararo kicks up some dust on his out lap after pushing track limits, something that could be a theme for riders this weekend.
And we're underway as Joan Mir and Franco Morbidelli are the first riders to head out of pit lane.
In case you missed it, Andrea Dovizioso will be retiring from MotoGP after Misano.
Good morning and welcome to the opening day of the British MotoGP at Silverstone. Coming up shortly is MotoGP FP1.