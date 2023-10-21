Bagnaia starts as he means to go on by going fastest on his first flying lap, 0.367s ahead of Quartararo.
2023 Australian MotoGP: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).
Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.
Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.
Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.
After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.
Last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins withdrew on Saturday morning due to pain from his Mugello leg fractures.
Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.
Bagnaia starts as he means to go on by going fastest on his first flying lap, 0.367s ahead of Quartararo.
All riders are using medium compound front tyres with soft rears.
Bagnaia leaves the pits with Quartararo and Mir in his wheeltracks.
Qualifying 1 begins, with all eyes on Bagnaia, who will be desperate to avoid another shock exit after starting 13th in Mandalika last weekend.
Qualifying 1 line-up:
Final practice ends with Jorge Martin fastest, Qualifying 1 next.
Bagnaia heads out on a soft rear tyre for the final minutes, perhaps to gather confidence ahead of his high-pressure Qualifying 1 appearance.
Martin improves at the top on the mediums, most other riders have also now switched to the medium rear tyre.
Title contender Jorge Martin has now switched to the medium rear tyre.
At the bottom of the timesheets are currently Miguel Oliveira, Takaaki Nakagami, Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini.
Halfway through final practice, top 10: Martin, M.Marquez, A.Espargaro, Bagnaia, A.Fernandez, Vinales, A.Marquez, R.Fernandez, Binder, Bastianini.
Friday leader Brad Binder is currently ninth (medium tyres) with KTM team-mate Jack Miller 13th (medium-soft).
Title leader Francesco Bagnaia, who will join the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo in Qualifying 1, is now the quickest on the medium rear tyre, in fourth.
Marc Marquez was the only rider to gamble on the soft rear last year and nearly won, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he does so again after being just 15th fastest on Friday.
Normally of course, with the Sprint race before the main race, teams can examine the soft tyre after the Sprint and decide if it can last the full Sunday distance or not.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez adn Aleix Espargaro are setting the early pace. All three have the soft rear tyre, but around half the field has the medium as they rush through data gathering to work out if the soft might last the full distance this afternoon or whether they will need to use the medium.
Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures.
The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain.
Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.
The air temperature is currently 18 degrees compared to 21 degrees on Friday morning.
However, the big difference is in track temp which is 19 degrees vs. 31 degrees yesterday morning.
The green lights are on and the 30-minute final practice session gets underway.
As forecast, after perfect conditions on Friday, the Saturday weather is cooler and overcast. But remains dry.
The revised Saturday schedule for the MotoGP class is as follows:
10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
10:50-11:05 MotoGP Qualifying 1
11:15-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying 2
15:10 MotoGP Race (27 laps)
Good morning from what will be a packed Saturday of MotoGP action, extreme winds forecast for Sunday mean this afternoon's Sprint will be replaced by the full grand prix.