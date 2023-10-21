Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Brad

2023 Australian MotoGP: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 20 Seconds Ago

Gale-force winds forecast for Sunday means the main Australian MotoGP race has been moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint, which now takes over the Grand Prix slot on Sunday (weather permitting).

Before this afternoon's race, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will need to try and negotiate his way through Qualifying 1 after being left just eleventh fastest in Friday practice.

Bagnaia takes an 18-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly fall from the lead at Mandalika.

Marco Bezzecchi's Indonesian heroics, a week after breaking his (right) collarbone, means the VR46 rider has closed to 45 points from Martin. Team-mate Luca Marini, who took a debut pole position at Mandalika, also expects the condition of his broken (left) collarbone to be slightly improved.

After backing out of a planned comeback in Indonesia due to pain from his recently fractured ribs, Alex Marquez will try again at Phillip Island - meaning all 22 riders could line up for the Saturday Sprint for the first time since the Portimao season opener.

Last year's Phillip Island winner Alex Rins withdrew on Saturday morning due to pain from his Mugello leg fractures.

Marc Marquez took his only podium of the season in Australia last year.

Reporting By:
00:54

Bagnaia starts as he means to go on by going fastest on his first flying lap, 0.367s ahead of Quartararo.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:52

All riders are using medium compound front tyres with soft rears.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:52

Bagnaia leaves the pits with Quartararo and Mir in his wheeltracks.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:51

Qualifying 1 begins, with all eyes on Bagnaia, who will be desperate to avoid another shock exit after starting 13th in Mandalika last weekend.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:45

Qualifying 1 line-up:

  • Francesco BAGNAIA
  • Augusto FERNANDEZ
  • Raul FERNANDEZ
  • Alex MARQUEZ
  • Marc MARQUEZ
  • Fabio QUARTARARO
  • Joan MIR
  • Luca MARINI
  • Miguel OLIVEIRA
  • Takaaki NAKAGAMI
  • Franco MORBIDELLI
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:43
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:43

Final practice ends with Jorge Martin fastest, Qualifying 1 next.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:38

Bagnaia heads out on a soft rear tyre for the final minutes, perhaps to gather confidence ahead of his high-pressure Qualifying 1 appearance.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:33

Martin improves at the top on the mediums, most other riders have also now switched to the medium rear tyre.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:29

Title contender Jorge Martin has now switched to the medium rear tyre.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:26

At the bottom of the timesheets are currently Miguel Oliveira, Takaaki Nakagami, Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:26

Halfway through final practice, top 10: Martin, M.Marquez, A.Espargaro, Bagnaia, A.Fernandez, Vinales, A.Marquez, R.Fernandez, Binder, Bastianini.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:25

Friday leader Brad Binder is currently ninth (medium tyres) with KTM team-mate Jack Miller 13th (medium-soft).

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:23

Title leader Francesco Bagnaia, who will join the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo in Qualifying 1, is now the quickest on the medium rear tyre, in fourth.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:21

Marc Marquez was the only rider to gamble on the soft rear last year and nearly won, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he does so again after being just 15th fastest on Friday.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:20

Normally of course, with the Sprint race before the main race, teams can examine the soft tyre after the Sprint and decide if it can last the full Sunday distance or not.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:19

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez adn Aleix Espargaro are setting the early pace. All three have the soft rear tyre, but around half the field has the medium as they rush through data gathering to work out if the soft might last the full distance this afternoon or whether they will need to use the medium.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:14

Last year's winner Alex Rins has withdrawn from the remainder of the Australian MotoGP weekend after suffering intense pain from his healing leg fractures.

The LCR Honda rider will undergo scans to understand the exact source of the pain.

Rins was 12th and top Honda on Friday.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:12

The air temperature is currently 18 degrees compared to 21 degrees on Friday morning.

However, the big difference is in track temp which is 19 degrees vs. 31 degrees yesterday morning.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:11

The green lights are on and the 30-minute final practice session gets underway.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:06

As forecast, after perfect conditions on Friday, the Saturday weather is cooler and overcast. But remains dry.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:05

The revised Saturday schedule for the MotoGP class is as follows:

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
10:50-11:05 MotoGP Qualifying 1
11:15-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying 2

15:10 MotoGP Race (27 laps)

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
00:03

Good morning from what will be a packed Saturday of MotoGP action, extreme winds forecast for Sunday mean this afternoon's Sprint will be replaced by the full grand prix.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture