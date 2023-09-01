Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP, 18 August

LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the Catalunya MotoGP

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Francesco Bagnaia leads the MotoGP standings by over 60 points and heads into the Catalan MotoGP round as the clear favourite, although the Italian has never won or stood on the podium in Barcelona. 

Stay tuned as Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the Catalunya MotoGP weekend. 

Reporting By:
10:38
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:32
Aprilia lock out the top two spots in Barcelona

A. Espargaro finishes fastest from Vinales and Binder.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:27

Espargaro goes top by two tenths as he sets a time of 1:39.809s.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:26
Marquez is down

Marc Marquez has lost the front-end at turn five. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:25

It looks as though Martin and A. Espargaro are going for a time attack run despite it not counting towards the top ten. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:21

Quick lap from Brad Binder as the KTM rider replaces Bagnaia in third.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:16

Honda are having a nightmare session in terms of pace as Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, who are circulating together, are 19th and 21st currently.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:09

Vinales goes quickest as he nearly breaks into the 1m 39s barrier. Vinales had a new medium rear fitted.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:08

Vinales is on a cracking lap and could go back into P1...

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:03

The gaps from second to tenth remain very close but Aleix Espargaro still leads the way by nearly four tenths. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:01

Wow! That was a big moment for Quartararo who nearly lost the front-end at turn one. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:56

Yellow flags ins ector two as Franco Morbidelli runs through the gravel at turn 4.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:55

Aleix Espargaro moves himself to the top of the leaderboard by nearly four tenths from Vinales. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:50

The first few laps are coming in as Maverick VInales leads the way for Aprilia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:45

MotoGP FP1 in Barcelona is underway! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:34

Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the Catalan MotoGP. Up first is FP1 at 09:45 UK time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture