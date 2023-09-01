Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results (1)
LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the Catalunya MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia leads the MotoGP standings by over 60 points and heads into the Catalan MotoGP round as the clear favourite, although the Italian has never won or stood on the podium in Barcelona.
Stay tuned as Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the Catalunya MotoGP weekend.
A. Espargaro finishes fastest from Vinales and Binder.
Espargaro goes top by two tenths as he sets a time of 1:39.809s.
Marc Marquez has lost the front-end at turn five.
It looks as though Martin and A. Espargaro are going for a time attack run despite it not counting towards the top ten.
Quick lap from Brad Binder as the KTM rider replaces Bagnaia in third.
Honda are having a nightmare session in terms of pace as Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, who are circulating together, are 19th and 21st currently.
Vinales goes quickest as he nearly breaks into the 1m 39s barrier. Vinales had a new medium rear fitted.
Vinales is on a cracking lap and could go back into P1...
The gaps from second to tenth remain very close but Aleix Espargaro still leads the way by nearly four tenths.
Wow! That was a big moment for Quartararo who nearly lost the front-end at turn one.
Yellow flags ins ector two as Franco Morbidelli runs through the gravel at turn 4.
Aleix Espargaro moves himself to the top of the leaderboard by nearly four tenths from Vinales.
The first few laps are coming in as Maverick VInales leads the way for Aprilia.
MotoGP FP1 in Barcelona is underway!
Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the Catalan MotoGP. Up first is FP1 at 09:45 UK time.