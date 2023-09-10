San Marino MotoGP: New World Championship standings
San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Sunday Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin will start from pole as he aims to complete a second MotoGP double of the season.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates from raceday at Misano.
Martin wins the Misano MotoGP ahead of Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, Pedrosa takes his second P4 finish of the weekend.
Martin looks set to claim victory but who will get the final spot on the podium?
Two tenths is the gap between Bagnaia and Pedrosa.
Mistake from Bagnaia and Pedrosa is all over the back of him.
Bezzecchi is back ahead of Bagnaia at turn eight as the world champion is really struggling now.
Martin is finally pulling clear, he's nearly one second ahead of Bagnaia.
Pedrosa is losing more time as he's now 1.6 seconds behind Bezzecchi.
Pol Espargaro is down again. It's a fall at turn one.
Pedrosa has made a mistake as the gap is now back above one second.
A two second deficit to Bezzecchi just a few laps ago is now five tenths. This is stunning pace from Pedrosa.
He's doing it again. Pedrosa is chargin and catching the leading trio.
Miller is out after being hit by Pirro, who has also crashed.
It's not Bagnaia applying more pressure to Martin as opposed to Bezzecchi doing it to him.
Brad Binder has crashed at turn 14.
Bezzecchi is through on Bagnaia but has run wide again at turn ten which has gifted second back to the world champion.
Bezzecchi runs wide at turn ten but keeps hold of P3.
Bezzecchi sets a new fastest lap, taking it away from Bagnaia as they come across the line to start lap four.
Binder has found a wau through on Pedrosa and is catching the leading trio.
Martin leads from Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Pedrosa, Binder and Vinales.
It's lights out at the Misano MotoGP.
The formation lap is underway.
We're just moment away from lights here in Misano.
Jorge Martin will start from pole ahead of the injured duo of Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia.