Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, San Marino MotoGP, 9 September

San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Sunday Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 33 Minutes Ago

Jorge Martin will start from pole as he aims to complete a second MotoGP double of the season.

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates from raceday at Misano.

14:05
13:48
13:44
Martin makes it an italian double

Martin wins the Misano MotoGP ahead of Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, Pedrosa takes his second P4 finish of the weekend. 

13:43
Last lap

Martin looks set to claim victory but who will get the final spot on the podium?

13:41

Two tenths is the gap between Bagnaia and Pedrosa.

13:37

Mistake from Bagnaia and Pedrosa is all over the back of him.

13:31

Bezzecchi is back ahead of Bagnaia at turn eight as the world champion is really struggling now. 

13:29
Lap 18

Martin is finally pulling clear, he's nearly one second ahead of Bagnaia. 

13:27

Pedrosa is losing more time as he's now 1.6 seconds behind Bezzecchi. 

13:27

Pol Espargaro is down again. It's a fall at turn one. 

13:24

Pedrosa has made a mistake as the gap is now back above one second. 

13:22
Lap 13

A two second deficit to Bezzecchi just a few laps ago is now five tenths. This is stunning pace from Pedrosa.

13:19
Lap 11

He's doing it again. Pedrosa is chargin and catching the leading trio. 

13:18

Miller is out after being hit by Pirro, who has also crashed. 

13:16

It's not Bagnaia applying more pressure to Martin as opposed to Bezzecchi doing it to him. 

13:16
Lap 8

Brad Binder has crashed at turn 14.

13:11

Bezzecchi is through on Bagnaia but has run wide again at turn ten which has gifted second back to the world champion. 

13:10
Lap 5

Bezzecchi runs wide at turn ten but keeps hold of P3.

13:08

Bezzecchi sets a new fastest lap, taking it away from Bagnaia as they come across the line to start lap four. 

13:06
Lap 3

Binder has found a wau through on Pedrosa and is catching the leading trio. 

13:03

Martin leads from Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Pedrosa, Binder and Vinales. 

13:02

It's lights out at the Misano MotoGP. 

13:00

The formation lap is underway.

12:58

We're just moment away from lights here in Misano. 

12:33

Jorge Martin will start from pole ahead of the injured duo of Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia. 

