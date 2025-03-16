2025 Argentina MotoGP: Race LIVE!

Marc Marquez starts from pole for Sunday's 25-lap MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

The factory Ducati rider set a new lap record in qualifying to take his second pole of the season, and followed it up with his second sprint win of the 2025 campaign.

Marquez led every lap of the 12-lap sprint, though was pushed hard by Gresini's Alex Marquez, who was just under a second back at the chequered flag.

With his second sprint win of the season, Marc Marquez leads the championship by 11 points coming into Sunday's grand prix.

Pecco Bagnaia was a distant third in the sprint as he continues to struggle to match the pace of the two Marquez brothers in 2025. He will go from fourth on the grid.

Johann Zarco could spring a surprise in the grand prix after qualifying his LCR Honda third on the grid. Feeling like he had podium pace in the sprint, Zarco ultimately had to settle for fourth.

However, the Frenchman is confident with a good start and a change in tyre strategy that he could be a factor in the podium battle on Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Pramac's Miguel Oliveira will be absent from Sunday's race following a collision with Fermin Aldeguer in the sprint, while Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori will also sit out after he partially dislocated his shoulder during qualifying on Saturday.

The 2025 MotoGP Argentina GP begins at 6pm GMT.