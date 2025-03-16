Behind top three, Bagnaia is still dropping away from the lead battle as he has Zarco coming for him. Binder is sixth from Di Giannantonio, Ogura, Mir, Acosta, Rins, Marini, Miller, Aldeguer, Vinales.
2025 Argentina MotoGP: Race LIVE!
Lap-by-lap updates of the 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
Marc Marquez starts from pole for Sunday's 25-lap MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.
The factory Ducati rider set a new lap record in qualifying to take his second pole of the season, and followed it up with his second sprint win of the 2025 campaign.
Marquez led every lap of the 12-lap sprint, though was pushed hard by Gresini's Alex Marquez, who was just under a second back at the chequered flag.
With his second sprint win of the season, Marc Marquez leads the championship by 11 points coming into Sunday's grand prix.
Pecco Bagnaia was a distant third in the sprint as he continues to struggle to match the pace of the two Marquez brothers in 2025. He will go from fourth on the grid.
Johann Zarco could spring a surprise in the grand prix after qualifying his LCR Honda third on the grid. Feeling like he had podium pace in the sprint, Zarco ultimately had to settle for fourth.
However, the Frenchman is confident with a good start and a change in tyre strategy that he could be a factor in the podium battle on Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.
Pramac's Miguel Oliveira will be absent from Sunday's race following a collision with Fermin Aldeguer in the sprint, while Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori will also sit out after he partially dislocated his shoulder during qualifying on Saturday.
The 2025 MotoGP Argentina GP begins at 6pm GMT.
Across the line to start lap nine and Alex Marquez's lead stands at 0.266s. Morbidelli is 0.7s behind Marc Marquez in third.
Onto lap eight and there's no change at the front.
Marc Marquez has about 0.650s to Morbidelli behind him. Bagnaia is almost two seconds off the lead in fourth.
Alex Marquez's lead stands at 0.3s over the line to start lap seven. Morbidelli still running well in third on the soft tyre. Bagnaia is dropping off this podium battle.
Ogura is having a great ride from 15th on the grid. He is up to eighth on the Trackhouse Aprilia.
Marc Marquez did warn that Alex Marquez would be harder to beat in the grand prix. He highlighted that Alex Marquez is super-fast through Turns 3 and 6.
Alex Marquez is about half a second clear of Marc Marquez at the start of lap six.
A replay of the Bezzecchi/Quartararo crash shows the Aprilia rider locked up on the brakes and hit into the Yamaha.
Perhaps an issue with Bezzecchi's front ride height device?
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez at the start of lap five, Morbidelli is flying in third - 0.4s faster than Marc Marquez last time around. But he is on the soft rear, remember.
Raul Fernandez has been given a long lap for colliding with Bastianini.
Replay shows Marc Marquez actually ran wide at Turn 1, which let his brother through.
Morbidelli takes third from Bagnaia at Turn 7/8.
Alex Marquez has taken the lead at Turn 2!
Worth noting that Morbidelli is on the soft rear, so he has to make his moves now to get the best of the rubber and then get into a good position to preserve the tyre.
Morbidelli makes a massive dive on Zarco into Turn 5 and gets the move done. The VR46 Ducati rider is up to fourth now. Clear daylight between top two and Bagnaia.
No change in lead at the start of lap three.
Enea Bastianini has crashed but had remounted his Tech3 KTM.
Zarco takes third from Bagnaia at T8 but once again gets repassed.
Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez at the start of lap two from Bagnaia, Zarco, Morbidelli, Binder, Di Giannantonio, Acosta, Mir and Ogura.
Quartararo is down in 19th after that Turn 1 tangle with Bezzecchi. No further action taken on the incident by the FIM stewards.
Zarco took third briefly from Bagnaia but the Ducati retaliated at Turn 9.
Bagnaia had a look at Alex Marquez at Turn 5 but ran wide and let the Gresini rider through.
Marc Marquez leads into Turn 1. Marco Bezzecchi is down after a tangle with Fabio Quartararo.
The warm-up lap is underway.
There have been a few changes to the rear tyre selection.
Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli, Rins and Aldeguer have joined Chantra on the soft rear. Ogura has switched to the medium.
Pecco Bagnaia came away from Saturday's sprint once again unable to do better than third, but believes he has closed the deficit to the Marquez brother.
Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren analysed the lap times from the sprint to see if that claim stacks up. You can read it here
Just 15 minutes to go until lights out.