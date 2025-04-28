2025 MotoGP Jerez test: LIVE UPDATES!

The first in-season test of the 2025 season takes place today at Jerez following the Spanish Grand Prix.

The first of three one-day post-race tests scheduled for the 2025 season, the Jerez test marks the first official combined testing outing for the grid since the pre-season.

While the full test plans for each team are not known yet, this will be an important day for two manufacturers in particular.

For KTM, Monday at Jerez is seen as the biggest day of the season in its hopes to convince Pedro Acosta to remain with the Austrian brand beyond 2025 following a tough start to the season.

Acosta reverted to near-2024-spec machinery for the Spanish GP, but struggled to a distant seventh. Linked with moves to VR46 Ducati and Honda for 2026, today at Jerez is seen as the last chance for KTM to give Acosta a competitive RC16 that will convince him to stay put.

At Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia's ongoing struggles on the GP25 will be the main focus of today's testing and is also seen as an important moment.

Outclassed to this point in terms of speed by team-mate Marc Marquez and MotoGP's newest winner Alex Marquez, Bagnaia's title hopes hinge on finding a breakthrough with his front end feeling to be able to ride like he did last year.

The test begins at 10am local time and runs until 6pm local time.