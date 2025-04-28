PB lap from Miller moves him up to 12th on a 1:37.822.
2025 MotoGP Jerez test: LIVE UPDATES!
Live coverage of the post-Spanish GP Jerez MotoGP test
The first in-season test of the 2025 season takes place today at Jerez following the Spanish Grand Prix.
The first of three one-day post-race tests scheduled for the 2025 season, the Jerez test marks the first official combined testing outing for the grid since the pre-season.
While the full test plans for each team are not known yet, this will be an important day for two manufacturers in particular.
For KTM, Monday at Jerez is seen as the biggest day of the season in its hopes to convince Pedro Acosta to remain with the Austrian brand beyond 2025 following a tough start to the season.
Acosta reverted to near-2024-spec machinery for the Spanish GP, but struggled to a distant seventh. Linked with moves to VR46 Ducati and Honda for 2026, today at Jerez is seen as the last chance for KTM to give Acosta a competitive RC16 that will convince him to stay put.
At Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia's ongoing struggles on the GP25 will be the main focus of today's testing and is also seen as an important moment.
Outclassed to this point in terms of speed by team-mate Marc Marquez and MotoGP's newest winner Alex Marquez, Bagnaia's title hopes hinge on finding a breakthrough with his front end feeling to be able to ride like he did last year.
The test begins at 10am local time and runs until 6pm local time.
Alex Rins has jumped up to second on a 1:36.507 to give us a Yamaha 1-2 at the moment.
Di Giannantonio has gone down but rider is reported as ok. He's currently seventh in this session.
Dani Pedrosa has now become the ninth rider to set a time this session down in ninth.
Not been a busy start to the second session so far. After about an hour of running, only eight riders have put times on the board.
Quartararo still fastest from Bezzecchi, Aldeguer, A.Marquez, Vinales, Rins, Nakagami and Chantra.
Yamaha's Paolo Pavesio confirmed the marque is testing an updated engine today at Jerez, plus offered an update on the V4 situation.
Read his thoughts here
Quartararo has improved to a 1m36.489s.
Fabio Quartararo has just gone top on his Yamaha with a 1m36.740s.
Yamaha confirms it has brought an update to its current engine for this test and has so far been received positively from its riders.
No V4 here.
Somkiat Chantra is also now on track for the first time. The LCR rider sat out the first session due to the arm pump that forced him to retire from the grand prix yesterday.
Session 2 is underway with Maverick Vinales first out and has the track to himself.
There will be a practice start session now, before the official second session gets underway at 1:20pm local time.
The first session of the test day is over. The order is:
- M.Marquez - 1m36.184s
- Quartararo
- Zarco
- Bezzecchi
- Di Giannantonio
- Vinales
- A.Marquez
- Rins
- Binder
- Aldeguer
Marc Marquez remains top of the order. Ducati appears to be testing a new chassis - most likely an updated version of the 2025 frame it discarded after the pre-season.
All gone pretty quite at Jerez with 20 minutes left in the first session. Only a handful of riders out just now, and no major update revelations to share with you.
Just an hour to go in the first session of the test. The top 10 order looks like this:
- M.Marquez - 1m36.184s
- Quartararo - +0.222s
- Zarco - +0.416s
- Bezzecchi - +0.541s
- Di Giannnantonio - +0.604s
- A.Marquez - +0.794s
- Rins - +0.861s
- Binder - +0.871s
- Aldeguer - +0.897s
- Ogura - +0.990s
Aprilia has offered an insight into what it is testing today.
"During this test, the goal will be to explore solutions that are difficult to develop during race weekends due to the tight schedule. Several interesting components will be tested, particularly in the area of aerodynamics, in preparation for a possible second homologation as allowed by the regulations.
• For Marco Bezzecchi, the focus will be on aerodynamics and testing a different swingarm.
• On Lorenzo Savadori's side, some new developments aimed at improving braking performance and the bike’s stability.
Zarco improves to a 1:36.767 to go third-fastest.
Pedro Acosta is finally back out after his crash earlier on and is up to ninth.
Aldeguer has just improved to a 1:37.081 to go back up to fifth.
Marquez improves again this time, and to the top now on a 36.184. He's 0.222s clear of Quartararo now.
Marc Marquez back out on track now and he goes to second on a 1:36.454. Was faster than Quartararo after S3 but it just went away in the final split.
Ogura jumps up to fourth with his latest lap. The fastest Aprilia now on a 1:37.174, about half-a-tenth ahead of Bezzecchi.
Alex Marquez is up to second now, too, and into the 1:36s on a 36.972.
Quartararo has improved again to a 1:36.406 and his margin over Marquez is 0.572s.
Alex Marquez now on his first timed lap of the day, and he begins with a 1:38.428 to go 18th.
We've reached the end of the first hour in Jerez.
The top-10 with seven two hours to go of the morning session is as follows:
- Quartararo - 1:36.496
- Binder - 1:37.055
- Bezzecchi - 1:37.218
- M. Marquez - 1:37.294
- Zarco - 1:37.358
- Aldeguer - 1:37.438
- Miller - 1:37.538
- Marini - 1:37.553
- Rins - 1:37.577
- 1:37.605
Still no time this morning from Somkiat Chantra, who retired yesterday with arm pump, or from yesterday's winner Alex Marquez.
Miller up to eighth, and Quartararo improves again to a 1:36.496 - he's 0.559s clear of the field now.