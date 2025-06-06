Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
LIVE

2025 Aragon MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of the 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

The eighth round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship sees the paddock return to Spain for the Aragon Grand Prix. 

Marc Marquez leads the standings ahead of what is effectively a home race for the eight-time world champion, after finishing third in a chaotic British Grand Prix two weeks ago. 

The factory Ducati rider rebounded from a crash ahead of a red flag to get himself on the podium and extend his championship lead to 24 points over younger brother Alex Marquez. 

Pecco Bagnaia's hopes took a major knock at Silverstone as a DNF in the grand prix has left him 72 points back of team-mate Marc Marquez ahead of the eighth round. 

Friday schedule:

  • FP1 - 9:45 BST (45 minutes)
  • Practice - 14:00 BST (60 minutes)
06 Jun 2025
15:18

That's all from the track action for today, but do keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net for all the latest from the Aragon paddock. 

15:17
Practice report

Read the full report from Practice at the 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix here

15:04
Practice Results

2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Friday Practice Results

15:01
Chequered flag

Marc Marquez leads Practice by 0.204s from Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir, Pedro Acosta, Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer, Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli secure the remaining Q2 places. 

Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi is out in 11th. Triple back-to-back polesitter Fabio Quartararo is 18th. 

15:00

Quartararo has made another mistake again, so his Q2 hopes are over. 

14:59

Round of applause from Honda for that lap from Mir. Zarco improves to fifth to get two Hondas in Q2. 

14:58

Good lap from Alex Marquez to get to within 0.204s in second. Mir makes a big leap to third. 

14:58

Binder makes a big jump to third. Quartararo, meanwhile, has another big moment at Turn 10 on the rear while on a push lap. 

14:57

Bagnaia improves slightly to fourth, which should be alright for him. 

14:57

Bezzecchi up to fourth, while Raul Fernandez goes to ninth. Zarco pushed out of the top 10. 

14:55

Bagnaia is really having to force that Ducati through the corners. He gets to fifth, but is 0.895s off his team-mate. 

14:54

There is no Yamaha inside the top 10 with six minutes to go. 

14:53

Rear breaking away from Quartararo again, this time through Turn 10. Nightmare for him right now on that M1.

14:52

Pecco Bagnaia isn't looking all that happy as he hops back onto his Ducati for a final time attack run. He's down in 10th right now and not happy at all on that bike. 

14:50

Alex Marquez improves to second and is 0.510s behind his older brother now. 

14:49

Acosta has cut down Marc Marquez's lead to 0.761s, while Alex Marquez is within a second in third.

14:48

Brad Binder used Marquez as a reference and goes second, but over a second back. Wow.

14:47

Marc Marquez is out on fresh soft rubber now and fires in a 1m46.397s. That is 1.141s clear of the field!

14:45

Standings with 15 minutes to go:

  1. M.Marquez
  2. Acosta
  3. Vinales
  4. Bezzecchi
  5. Bagnaia
  6. Aldeguer
  7. Mir
  8. A.Marquez
  9. Miller
  10. Morbidelli
14:42

Quartararo has a face of thunder in the back of his Yamaha garage. He is really not very happy with his bike this afternoon. 

14:40

Joan Mir comes over the line on a fresh soft rear and is seventh with a 1m47.769s. 

14:39

Morbidelli is coming back out but will only use one bike as a precaution for the rest of the session. 

14:37

Acosta improves to second on the KTM. 

14:34

Quartararo is furious again with his bike into Turn 1. 

14:34
Technical issue - Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli's VR46 Ducati was spewing smoke from the rear. He's back in the pits. 

