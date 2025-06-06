2025 Aragon MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

The eighth round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship sees the paddock return to Spain for the Aragon Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez leads the standings ahead of what is effectively a home race for the eight-time world champion, after finishing third in a chaotic British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The factory Ducati rider rebounded from a crash ahead of a red flag to get himself on the podium and extend his championship lead to 24 points over younger brother Alex Marquez.

Pecco Bagnaia's hopes took a major knock at Silverstone as a DNF in the grand prix has left him 72 points back of team-mate Marc Marquez ahead of the eighth round.

Friday schedule: