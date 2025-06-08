2025 Aragon MotoGP LIVE UPDATES

The Aragon MotoGP marks round eight of the 2025 season, and is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.

Marc Marquez starts from pole position, and comes into today's race after dominating the Sprint on Saturday.

Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli start alongside the championship leader on the front row.

Fermin Aldeguer goes from row three, but was on the podium in the Sprint for the second time in his career.

2021 Aragon winner Francesco Bagnaia starts fourth, but was only 12th in the Sprint as his front end confidence issues continue.

Two KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder start alongside Bagnaia on row two, but Binder especially lost out on Saturday due to what he described as "dangerous" conditions on the grid.