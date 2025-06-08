Over a second now for Marc Marquez and Bagnaia getting ever closer now to Alex Marquez.
2025 Aragon MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the 2025 Aragon MotoGP race from the MotorLand Aragon circuit.
The Aragon MotoGP marks round eight of the 2025 season, and is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.
Marc Marquez starts from pole position, and comes into today's race after dominating the Sprint on Saturday.
Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli start alongside the championship leader on the front row.
Fermin Aldeguer goes from row three, but was on the podium in the Sprint for the second time in his career.
2021 Aragon winner Francesco Bagnaia starts fourth, but was only 12th in the Sprint as his front end confidence issues continue.
Two KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder start alongside Bagnaia on row two, but Binder especially lost out on Saturday due to what he described as "dangerous" conditions on the grid.
Over 0.750s for Marc Marquez at the front now, fastest lap from him.
Alex Marquez still has Bagnaia and the KTMs for company.
This long running so close, you have to wonder about tyre temperatures for the likes of Bagnaia, Acosta, and Binder.
Fastest lap of the race from Binder that time. Top five almost all together now, although the gap between Alex Marquez and Bagnaia increased a bit.
Acosta ran wide at turn one on that lap, and the space behind Bagnaia that created seems to have given him space to push back towards Alex Marquez - that gap down to half-a-second now.
No change in the first positions that time but Morbidelli has lost a lot of time to Binder after his mistake. Miller spoke yesterday of how running wide makes your tyres so dirty for a few corners after the initial mistake, so that could possibly be Morbidelli's issue there.
Binder's got back ahead of Morbidelli at turn five.
Marquez brothers continue to lead from Bagnaia and Acosta.
Morbidelli passes Binder for fifth at turn one of lap four.
Marquez brothers continue to lead in the order of the previous lap.
Bagnaia and Acosta now battling and they're now almost a second off the lead.
Morbidelli fastest lap of the race that time.
Marc Marquez leads lap one from Alex Marquez, Bagnaia still there in third ahead of the two KTMs - Acosta ahead of Binder.
Not a good start from Morbidelli from the front row, he's back in sixth between Binder and Aldeguer.
We're underway in Aragon. Marc Marquez makes the holeshot from Alex Marquez. Bagnaia up to third.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of today's Aragon Grand Prix.
51C of track temperature this afternoon in Aragon, and as we know from last year's race and the Sprint yesterday this track chews tyres.
Everyone is on the medium-compound rear tyre. Everyone bar Pedro Acosta is on a medium-compound front tyre - Acosta is on the hard front.
Marco Bezzecchi starts ahead of only Somkiat Chantra today, from 20th on the grid.
It was a disastrous qualifying yesterday for the Silverstone winner, but Bezzecchi put in a great Sprint performance to get up to eighth. Let's see what he can do over a longer distance.
Francesco Bagnaia could also be in podium contention from fourth on the grid, although nothing he showed in the Sprint yesterday suggested that he could fight even in the top-10 as his confidence issues persist aboard the factory Ducati.
Just over 10 minutes out from the start of the Aragon MotoGP, and it's obviously Marc Marquez who is the favourite.
He's won here six times in the premier class, and was dominant in yesterday's Sprint.
The battle for the podium is less certain, though.
Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer are all in the mix, and Fabio Di Giannantonio showed decent pace on the medium rear tyre yesterday as well.
Perhaps we shouldn't count out the KTMs of Binder and Acosta from row two, either, although Binder will need a better start than what he got yesterday.
Marc Marquez starts on pole for the fifth time in a Grand Prix this season in Aragon.
He has Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli alongside him on the front row.
Francesco Bagnaia starts alongside the two factory KTMs on the second row; Acosta ahead of Binder.
Fermin Aldeguer, Maverick Vinales, and Fabio Quartararo start from row three; while Fabio Di Giannantonio is ahead of the two Hondas of Joan Mir and Johann Zarco on the fourth row.
Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi starts 20th after crashing in Q1 yesterday.
Welcome to live coverage of today's Aragon MotoGP, which will be coming up in around 30 minutes at 14:00 local time.