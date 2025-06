The 2025 Italian MotoGP is set to get underway at 14:00 local time, 13:00 BST.

Marc Marquez starts from pole position after securing his 100th pole in Q2 yesterday. The Spaniard, whose only premier class win at Mugello came back in 2014, but he was victorious in yesterday's Sprint by a comfortable 1.4 seconds.

Alex Marquez was secure in second place yesterday, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia in third. They start in the inverse of that order today, Bagnaia having managed his best qualifying result of the season yesterday with second place. The Italian is also the victor of the past three grands prix at Mugello.

Maverick Vinales starts from the middle of row two but showed decent speed yesterday and could be in podium contention today.

Fabio Quartararo will be hoping for an improvement in tyre life and rear chatter compared to the Sprint, where he slumped to 10th place.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was also a potential podium contender yesterday without losing positions at the start, but he will have to come from row three to secure a first premier class home podium today.