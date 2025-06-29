Update on Alex Marquez's condition after crashing out of Dutch MotoGP
2025 Dutch MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!
Live coverage of the 2025 Dutch MotoGP race from the TT Circuit Assen.
That's 68 premier class wins for Marquez, he equals Agostini's total. Only Rossi has more with 89.
It's victory for Marc Marquez in the Dutch TT. Marco Bezzecchi pushed him hard, but the championship leader just had too much in the closing stages.
Bagnaia takes third, Acosta over 3s back in fourth by the end.
Vinales and Di Giannantonio round out the top-six.
Pole sitter Quartararo ends in P10 after his trip through the gravel earlier.
Big lap 25 for Marquez, 0.3s faster than Bezzecchi and he has 0.7s with one to go now. It's over.
Only two laps separating Marc Marquez from a milestone 68th premier class win. Bezzecchi not done yet but half-a-second between them now.
Three to go now and still only two tenths between the front two.
Bagnaia's out of it, over a second back, but he seems secure in third. Acosta ,too, safe in fourth with 4s back to Vinales.
Alex Marquez has been declared unfit - left hand fracture.
No change between the front two. Bagnaia has a second back to Acosta now but he's 0.7s behind Bezzecchi, too.
Morbidelli has served his long lap penalty. His third in seven days. He didn't exceed the limits that time, like he did on his first attempt in Mugello last week.
Track limits warning for Marquez, Bezzecchi still right there with him and still with 0.6s to Bagnaia.
Long lap penalty for Morbidelli for cutting the final chicane and not losing a second. Di Giannantonio passed him at the chicane anyway.
Marquez continues to lead from Bezzecchi, who is all over him. Bagnaia now 0.6s adrift of his compatriot and still with Acosta for company.
VR46 teammates have engaged. Di Giannantonio tried to make the move at the last chicane but Morbidelli cut it and for now has kept the position.
Everyone in the front four more or less holding station that time. Decent pace for Vinales in P5 but there's now eight to go and he's 4s off the lead.
Bagnaia's progress stalled that lap, and at the same time Marquez did his personal best lap. Still only 0.3s between the leaders, though.
Fastest lap again for Bagnaia on lap 16, down to a 1:32.220. 0.3s faster than Bezzecchi and 0.2s faster than Marquez that time.
Fastest lap of the race for Bagnaia on lap 15.
Vinales is up to fifth now, he just passed Morbidelli. He's almost 4s off the lead though. Di Giannantonio now pressuring his teammate.
Alex Marquez has been taken to the medical centre for a check-up.
Bezzecchi responds that time with a fastest lap of his own, back to 0.4s.
Bagnaia passed Acosta at the final chicane for third and he is only a second off the lead. Has he been managing tyres?
Bit of a push for Marquez that time. Fastest lap of the race at a 1:32.273, 0.2s better than Bezzecchi who is now half-a-second adrift.
Marqeuz continues to lead. Acosta is back to Bezzecchi's rear tyre. Bagnaia has stabilised, but again it's Di Giannantonio with the fastest lap of the race.
Front two with half-a-second to Acosta now, but the Spaniard is not done with it yet.