2025 Dutch MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!

Marc Marquez wins the Dutch TT

It's victory for Marc Marquez in the Dutch TT. Marco Bezzecchi pushed him hard, but the championship leader just had too much in the closing stages.

Bagnaia takes third, Acosta over 3s back in fourth by the end.

Vinales and Di Giannantonio round out the top-six.

Pole sitter Quartararo ends in P10 after his trip through the gravel earlier.