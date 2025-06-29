Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

2025 Dutch MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage of the 2025 Dutch MotoGP race from the TT Circuit Assen.

2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results

 

29 Jun 2025
14:05
Points

Assen: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

14:02
Race report

Read the full 2025 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix report

14:00
Alex Marquez injury confirmed

Update on Alex Marquez's condition after crashing out of Dutch MotoGP

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez
13:44

That's 68 premier class wins for Marquez, he equals Agostini's total. Only Rossi has more with 89.

13:43
Race Results

2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results

13:43
Marc Marquez wins the Dutch TT

It's victory for Marc Marquez in the Dutch TT. Marco Bezzecchi pushed him hard, but the championship leader just had too much in the closing stages.

Bagnaia takes third, Acosta over 3s back in fourth by the end.

Vinales and Di Giannantonio round out the top-six.

Pole sitter Quartararo ends in P10 after his trip through the gravel earlier.

13:41
Lap 25/26

Big lap 25 for Marquez, 0.3s faster than Bezzecchi and he has 0.7s with one to go now. It's over.

13:39
Lap 24/26

Only two laps separating Marc Marquez from a milestone 68th premier class win. Bezzecchi not done yet but half-a-second between them now.

13:38
Lap 23/26

Three to go now and still only two tenths between the front two.

Bagnaia's out of it, over a second back, but he seems secure in third. Acosta ,too, safe in fourth with 4s back to Vinales.

13:37

Alex Marquez has been declared unfit - left hand fracture.

13:37
Lap 22/26

No change between the front two. Bagnaia has a second back to Acosta now but he's 0.7s behind Bezzecchi, too.

13:36

Morbidelli has served his long lap penalty. His third in seven days. He didn't exceed the limits that time, like he did on his first attempt in Mugello last week.

13:35
Lap 21/26

Track limits warning for Marquez, Bezzecchi still right there with him and still with 0.6s to Bagnaia.

Long lap penalty for Morbidelli for cutting the final chicane and not losing a second. Di Giannantonio passed him at the chicane anyway.

13:34
Lap 20/26

Marquez continues to lead from Bezzecchi, who is all over him. Bagnaia now 0.6s adrift of his compatriot and still with Acosta for company.

13:33
Di Giannantonio vs Morbidelli

VR46 teammates have engaged. Di Giannantonio tried to make the move at the last chicane but Morbidelli cut it and for now has kept the position.

13:30
Lap 18/26

Everyone in the front four more or less holding station that time. Decent pace for  Vinales in P5 but there's now eight to go and he's 4s off the lead.

13:29
Lap 17/26

Bagnaia's progress stalled that lap, and at the same time Marquez did his personal best lap. Still only 0.3s between the leaders, though.

13:27
Lap 16/26

Fastest lap again for Bagnaia on lap 16, down to a 1:32.220. 0.3s faster than Bezzecchi and 0.2s faster than Marquez that time.

13:26

Fastest lap of the race for Bagnaia on lap 15.

13:25

Vinales is up to fifth now, he just passed Morbidelli. He's almost 4s off the lead though. Di Giannantonio now pressuring his teammate.

13:24

Alex Marquez has been taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

13:24
Lap 14/26

Bezzecchi responds that time with a fastest lap of his own, back to 0.4s.

Bagnaia passed Acosta at the final chicane for third and he is only a second off the lead. Has he been managing tyres?

13:22
Lap 13/26

Bit of a push for Marquez that time. Fastest lap of the race at a 1:32.273, 0.2s better than Bezzecchi who is now half-a-second adrift.

13:20
Lap 11/26

Marqeuz continues to lead. Acosta is back to Bezzecchi's rear tyre. Bagnaia has stabilised, but again it's Di Giannantonio with the fastest lap of the race.

13:18
Lap 10/26

Front two with half-a-second to Acosta now, but the Spaniard is not done with it yet.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Max Verstappen reveals verdict on Kimi Antonelli F1 Austrian GP clash
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
14m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “The DNA of a bike is difficult to change”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
22m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
37m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1
38m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
McLaren

More News

MotoGP News
52m ago
“Nobody’s fault” judgement on Alex Marquez v Pedro Acosta crash at Dutch MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
57m ago
Marc Marquez hits back at critics: “I was angry, show respect to other riders”
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen wiped out of F1 Austrian GP by Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen