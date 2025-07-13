2025 German MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES!

The German Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 2025 MotoGP season, with Marc Marquez starting on pole.

Ducati rider Marc Marquez leads the championship by 78 points cominng into Sunday's 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring, after claiming a 10th sprint victory of the season on Saturday.

Dropping to fifth on the opening lap of the wet sprint, Marquez battled his way back through to snatch victory from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap.

Marquez will be chasing a first German Grand Prix win since 2021 and a ninth in the premier class at the Sachsenring.

He will start alongside Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi on the front row.

Conditions have been mixed all weekend and there is still a threat of rain for Sunday afternoon's grand prix.

Schedule:

Race - 1pm BST