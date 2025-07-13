2025 German MotoGP
2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
LIVE

2025 German MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES!

Lap-by-lap updates from the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix

The German Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 2025 MotoGP season, with Marc Marquez starting on pole. 

Ducati rider Marc Marquez leads the championship by 78 points cominng into Sunday's 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring, after claiming a 10th sprint victory of the season on Saturday. 

Dropping to fifth on the opening lap of the wet sprint, Marquez battled his way back through to snatch victory from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap. 

Marquez will be chasing a first German Grand Prix win since 2021 and a ninth in the premier class at the Sachsenring. 

He will start alongside Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi on the front row. 

Conditions have been mixed all weekend and there is still a threat of rain for Sunday afternoon's grand prix.

Schedule:

Race - 1pm BST

13 Jul 2025
14:07
German MotoGP Results

2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

14:05
German MotoGP Points

Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

13:59
Race report

Read the full report from the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix

13:44

That win now makes Marc Marquez second all-time in MotoGP on 69 victories, with just 20 to go to match Valentino Rossi's 89.

13:43
Chequered flag

Marc Marquez wins the German Grand Prix and is now 83 points clear in the championship. 

Alex Marquez is second, while Pecco Bagnaia completes the podium in third. 

Fabio Quartararo fends off Fermin Aldeguer for fourth. Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Raul Fernandez and Alex Rins are your remaining finishers down to 10th.

13:41
Lap 30/30

Final lap. 

13:41

Last year, the Marquez brothers stood on the podium together for the first time. A year later, they're about to finish 1-2. How time flies!

13:40
Lap 29/30

Two laps to go. As you were at the front.

13:39

Quartararo looks to have gotten fourth covered from Aldeguer. 

13:39

Binder passes Miller at Turn 1 for seventh. 

 

13:39

Marini has taken sixth from Miller at Turn 12.

13:39
Lap 28/30

Marquez starts lap 28 7.2s clear of the field.

13:37
Lap 27/30

Four laps to go now. No change at the front. 

13:37
Lap 26/30

Five laps to go. Marquez's lead is 6.7s. 

Alex Marquez still 1.4s clear of Bagnaia.

13:36

Stewards deem no further action on the Ogura/Mir incident.

13:36

An injured Luca Marini is riding quite brilliantly in seventh and pressuring Miller for sixth. 

13:35
Lap 25/30

Six laps to go for Marc Marquez. 

Alex Marquez has built a 1.5s lead over Bagnaia now.

13:34
Lap 24/30

Marc Marquez carried on to lap 24 of 30. Alex Marquez is second with a second splitting him from Bagnaia in third. 

Quartararo is 11s behin din fourth with Aldeguer coming for him. 

13:33

Savadori under investigation for crashing under yellows.

13:32
Lap 23/30

Onto lap 23 and we have just 10 riders circulating.

13:32

Ogura tucked the front and slid into Mir. Terrible luck. 

Savadori crashed on his own but will face the stewards for falling under yellows.

13:31
Crash - Joan MIr, Ai Ogura, Lorenzo Savadori

Ai Ogura and Joan Mir have crashed at Turn 1. 

Lorenzo Savadori has gone down too.

13:31
Lap 22/30

Marc Marquez is now six seconds clear, but those crashes will certainly have grabbed his attention.

13:30

No further action on Zarco.

13:30

Alex Marquez is second, Bagnaia now third. 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
9m ago
Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
16m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to win in crash-filled race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
19m ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Marc Marquez leads, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK
27m ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 German Moto2 - Race Results
Deniz Oncu, 2025, Moto3, German GP, Sachsenring

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales opts for surgery, Tech3 consider Pol Espargaro
Tech3 pits, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Penske IndyCar drivers rejuvenated after strong Synk 275 race
Josef Newgarden led 232 laps out of the total 275.
Le Mans News
1h ago
Goodwood hill “came alive” with Toyota’s concept GT3 car – Ollie Bearman
Toyota GT Concept
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega looking to “change something on the clutch” ahead of UK WorldSBK Race 2
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275
Here's the championship standings after the Synk 275