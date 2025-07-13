That win now makes Marc Marquez second all-time in MotoGP on 69 victories, with just 20 to go to match Valentino Rossi's 89.
2025 German MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES!
Lap-by-lap updates from the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix
The German Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 2025 MotoGP season, with Marc Marquez starting on pole.
Ducati rider Marc Marquez leads the championship by 78 points cominng into Sunday's 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring, after claiming a 10th sprint victory of the season on Saturday.
Dropping to fifth on the opening lap of the wet sprint, Marquez battled his way back through to snatch victory from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap.
Marquez will be chasing a first German Grand Prix win since 2021 and a ninth in the premier class at the Sachsenring.
He will start alongside Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi on the front row.
Conditions have been mixed all weekend and there is still a threat of rain for Sunday afternoon's grand prix.
Schedule:
Race - 1pm BST
Marc Marquez wins the German Grand Prix and is now 83 points clear in the championship.
Alex Marquez is second, while Pecco Bagnaia completes the podium in third.
Fabio Quartararo fends off Fermin Aldeguer for fourth. Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Raul Fernandez and Alex Rins are your remaining finishers down to 10th.
Final lap.
Last year, the Marquez brothers stood on the podium together for the first time. A year later, they're about to finish 1-2. How time flies!
Two laps to go. As you were at the front.
Quartararo looks to have gotten fourth covered from Aldeguer.
Binder passes Miller at Turn 1 for seventh.
Marini has taken sixth from Miller at Turn 12.
Marquez starts lap 28 7.2s clear of the field.
Four laps to go now. No change at the front.
Five laps to go. Marquez's lead is 6.7s.
Alex Marquez still 1.4s clear of Bagnaia.
Stewards deem no further action on the Ogura/Mir incident.
An injured Luca Marini is riding quite brilliantly in seventh and pressuring Miller for sixth.
Six laps to go for Marc Marquez.
Alex Marquez has built a 1.5s lead over Bagnaia now.
Marc Marquez carried on to lap 24 of 30. Alex Marquez is second with a second splitting him from Bagnaia in third.
Quartararo is 11s behin din fourth with Aldeguer coming for him.
Savadori under investigation for crashing under yellows.
Onto lap 23 and we have just 10 riders circulating.
Ogura tucked the front and slid into Mir. Terrible luck.
Savadori crashed on his own but will face the stewards for falling under yellows.
Ai Ogura and Joan Mir have crashed at Turn 1.
Lorenzo Savadori has gone down too.
Marc Marquez is now six seconds clear, but those crashes will certainly have grabbed his attention.
No further action on Zarco.
Alex Marquez is second, Bagnaia now third.