2025 Catalan MotoGP: Friday practice updates LIVE!

Track action is done for now until 2pm.
However, we are expecting in around 10 minutes time a special press conference confirming ex-Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner taking over ownership of Tech3.
MotoGP makes its third visit to Spain this weekend, with the 15th round of the 2025 campaign taking place at the Catalan Grand Prix.
Effectively MotoGP's home race, Barcelona has been the scene of many iconic moments over the years, such as the 2009 duel between Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, and Jorge Martin's historic world title last season.
Marc Marquez returns to home soil with a massive 175-point lead in the championship following his seventh double victory in a row last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
And now he stands very much on the edge of winning his seventh premier class title. If he can outscore Alex Marquez by at least 10 points this weekend, he will go to next week's San Marino Grand Prix with his first shot at putting this championship to bed.
But the elder Marquez brother considers this to be one of his weakest tracks, with the Ducati rider victorious only twice in MotoGP at Barcelona. Still, last year at both races held at the circuit he scored a brace of podium finishes.
Alex Marquez enjoyed a strong Barcelona test last November on the GP24 and will be hoping to conjure up that form again to overturn his recent skid.
Last year's Barcelona winner Pecco Bagnaia comes to this weekend in a more buoyant mood having felt like he made a breakthrough with the set-up of his GP25 Ducati in Hungary.
Aprilia has enjoyed strong recent form in Barcelona, and the Hungarian Grand Prix results for Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin have many predicting them as a big threat this weekend.
Earlier this week, the VR46 MotoGP team confirmed it had signed Franco Morbidelli to a 2026 contract extension.
But team boss Pablo Nieto admits it was "very interested" in Pedro Acosta and was "very clear" with Morbidelli about these discussions.
Guenther Steiner faced a MotoGP media scrum for the first time in his career on Friday and had this to say about his takeover of the Tech3 team from next year:
Read the full story on the acquisition of Tech3 led by Guenther Steiner:
Ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner will take over the Tech3 KTM MotoGP team, confirming long-standing rumours in the MotoGP paddock.
It's a deal worth a reported €20 million and involves the Apex group.
Herve Poncharal will run Tech3 until the end of 2025. Plans is to do something together with new owners from the start of 2026.
More details to follow.
Read the full FP1 report from the 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix:
FP1 standings:
Chequered flag is out and Acosta cements his top spot with the exact same lap time twice!
Sounds like there has been some trouble for Bagnaia in this session with one of his GP25s. No news on what, though.
Pedro Acosta finally deposes Marc Marquez from the top of the timesheets with a 1m38.979s on fresh medium rubber.
Aleix Espargaro goes eighth on the Honda with 2 minutes to go.
Vinales now up to second with a 1m39.368s.
Brad Binder has gone up to fourth on fresh rubber. Four minutes to go.
Ai Ogura lost a winglet from his Aprilia on the way into Turn 10.
Bastianini goes up to third on fresh rubber.
Raul Fernandez has gone from 18th to sixth on fresh rubber. Bastianini is also out on a fresh tyre time attack. Alex Rins up to 12th doing the same.
Nothing going for Bagnaia in this session down in 21st right now. But we haven't seen any suggestions of frustration like we did in Hungary. So, it's really hard to tell exactly what is going on.
Standings after 35 minutes:
Ai Ogura has moved up to seventh on a fresh medium rear tyre. A couple of riders have also switched for a late time attack with 10 minutes to go.
Tech3's Enea Bastianini has stopped at the exit of pitlane. He's pulled off to the service road. No obvious signs of what the problem might be.
Scary moment for Johann Zarco at Turn 5 a few moments ago as he washed the front at the left-hander. He kept it upright, though.
Not many lap time changes recently at the sharp end. Lots of used tyre running going on, which suggests that there's a fair bit of drop off.
Good start to the weekend so far for Johann Zarco in third currently. But, he doesn't have the updates the other factory Hondas have.
So, I think we'll see him drop back as the day goes on unfortunately.
After 15 minutes: