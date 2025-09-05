2025 Catalan MotoGP: Friday practice updates LIVE!

MotoGP makes its third visit to Spain this weekend, with the 15th round of the 2025 campaign taking place at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Effectively MotoGP's home race, Barcelona has been the scene of many iconic moments over the years, such as the 2009 duel between Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, and Jorge Martin's historic world title last season.

Marc Marquez returns to home soil with a massive 175-point lead in the championship following his seventh double victory in a row last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

And now he stands very much on the edge of winning his seventh premier class title. If he can outscore Alex Marquez by at least 10 points this weekend, he will go to next week's San Marino Grand Prix with his first shot at putting this championship to bed.

But the elder Marquez brother considers this to be one of his weakest tracks, with the Ducati rider victorious only twice in MotoGP at Barcelona. Still, last year at both races held at the circuit he scored a brace of podium finishes.

Alex Marquez enjoyed a strong Barcelona test last November on the GP24 and will be hoping to conjure up that form again to overturn his recent skid.

Last year's Barcelona winner Pecco Bagnaia comes to this weekend in a more buoyant mood having felt like he made a breakthrough with the set-up of his GP25 Ducati in Hungary.

Aprilia has enjoyed strong recent form in Barcelona, and the Hungarian Grand Prix results for Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin have many predicting them as a big threat this weekend.

2025 Catalan MotoGP: Friday schedule