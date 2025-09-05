2025 Catalan MotoGP: Brad Binder a surprise Practice leader, Pecco Bagnaia 21st

Brad Binder led a KTM 1-2 in Practice at Barcelona

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Brad Binder set a new lap record to lead a factory KTM 1-2 ahead of Pedro Acosta in Practice for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, while Pecco Bagnaia was a distant 21st.

One-lap pace has typically been a weakness for the double MotoGP race winner, with the South African not topping a session since Japan last year.

But, following on from Pedro Acosta leading FP1, Brad Binder posted a new lap record of 1m38.141s to head a KTM 1-2 in the hour-long Practice on Friday afternoon at Barcelona.

He was 0.104s clear of team-mate Acosta, while Alex Marquez led the Ducati charge on the Gresini-run GP24 in third.

Championship leader Marc Marquez was fourth, 0.224s off the pace, while factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was 1.029s off the pace in 21st.

Bagnaia won both races staged at Barcelona last year.

Alex Marquez set the initial pace inside the opening 10 minutes of FP1 with a 1m39.074s, which stood as the best lap for quite some time.

It wouldn’t be until the closing 15 minutes when, fitted with a fresh soft rear tyre, Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini fired in a 1m38.972s.

Marc Marquez quickly deposed him with a 1m38.444s, which appeared to blow the field wide open but for LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco putting in a lap just under a tenth slower.

A few moments later, Alex Marquez put in a 1m38.319s, which threatened to be the best time of the day.

But Brad Binder lit up the timing screens with just under three minutes to go to produce a 1m38.141s.

With Zarco and Bastianini crashing at Turn 2 in separate incidents, the resulting yellow flags ensured Binder’s lap remained unchallenged.

Acosta was 0.104s behind his team-mate, while Alex Marquez found a 1m38.280s to complete the top three ahead of Marc Marquez.

Marco Bezzecchi ended his recent Friday slump to go fifth on his factory Aprilia ahead of Bastianini, VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidellil and Zarco.

Luca Marini was ninth on the factory team Honda, while Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura cracked the top 10 to bag a direct Q2 qualifying place.

All of MotoGP’s most recent world champions will have to go through Q1, with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 11th, Joan Mir (Honda) 13th), Jorge Martin (Aprilia) 18th and Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) 21st.

Bagnaia had been using the set-up he found in Hungary which allowed him to ride more comfortably, but it appears to have made little difference.

Full 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix Practice results

In this article

2025 Catalan MotoGP: Brad Binder a surprise Practice leader, Pecco Bagnaia 21st
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
9m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha V4 debut brought forward to Barcelona
10m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez needs to stop ‘putting everything in the rubbish’ again in Catalan MotoGP
10m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
“A thousand things” Jonathan Rea will miss after WorldSBK retirement
17m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results
24m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s nightmare run continues with Italian GP practice off
48m ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
“Pressure” of replacing Toprak Razgatlioglu “useful” for Danilo Petrucci in WorldSBK
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull dismiss talk of early Isack Hadjar F1 promotion before 2026
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar
F1 News
Ferrari didn’t want to "lose energy" on Lewis Hamilton’s Italian GP penalty
1h ago
Hamilton copped a costly penalty at Zandvoort
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Brad Binder a surprise Practice leader, Pecco Bagnaia 21st
1h ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP