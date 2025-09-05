VR46 "very clear” with Franco Morbidelli over Pedro Acosta 2026 MotoGP talks

VR46 MotoGP team boss Pablo Nieto says the outfit was “very clear” with Franco Morbidelli that it was “interested” in signing Pedro Acosta for 2026 if a deal could have been reached.

Earlier this week ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, Valentino Rossi’s squad announced it had re-signed 2020 world championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli to a 2026 extension.

It formally ended months of speculation linking Pedro Acosta to a shock switch from KTM to the Ducati satellite, as he grew increasingly frustrated with the Austrian brand’s lack of progress.

Though Acosta has for some time now confirmed he will be staying at KTM in 2026, both he and VR46 admitted there had been discussions about a potential deal for next year.

Speaking on Friday, Nieto says the team was “very interested” in signing Acosta and was up front with Morbidelli that he could have lost his seat to the 21-year-old.

“In the end, we were very clear with Franky,” Nieto said.

“We told him everything every time, because in the end it’s important for the rider to know what the situation is.

“Of course, we were very interested in Pedro. But I think all of the teams are interested in Pedro.

“We know the potential that Pedro has. We know that Pedro, with a different bike, he can do something very, very important.

“Of course, he is doing now also very important things. But you never know.

“You never know what will happen in the future. You never know what’s going on. And also, we have to leave the door open to all riders.”

Morbidelli will be on GP25 in 2026

Nieto also confirmed that Morbidelli will be on a GP25 next season, though says Ducati is yet to confirm exactly which spec of bike that will be.

Last year, it’s understood that the GP23s being fielded were not the Valencia-spec versions from the end of the previous campaign that the factory riders had but an earlier version.

“He will move to the ’25,” Nieto noted.

“We know that the bike from ’24 to ’25, the step is not so big. That’s true.

“Of course we know it’s a little bit different, it’s a little bit different to manage.

“But we still have to talk with Ducati about exactly what bike we will get.

“But it looks like we will move to the ’25. Also Ducati has to make the ’26 bike.

“So, we will see what the difference between one bike and the other is. Also we know that the engines are frozen, so the big change is not going to be.”