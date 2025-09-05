Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha V4 debut brought forward to Barcelona

Fabio Quartararo's debut on Yamaha’s new V4 MotoGP prototype will take place earlier than expected.

The Frenchman’s first laps were pencilled in for the official post-race test at Misano, on September 15.

However, the former world champion confirmed in Barcelona that he will now ride the bike a week earlier than scheduled, during a private test at the Catalan MotoGP venue.

After narrowly missing out on direct Qualifying 2 access with eleventh in Friday practice, Speedweek quotes Quartararo as saying: “Yes, we’ll test the V4 on Monday.”

It is not yet clear if other Yamaha race riders will also try the new machine behind closed doors in Barcelona.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez will then give the V4 its first public outing during the San Marino MotoGP round, which begins next Friday.

The V4 is set to replace Yamaha's Inline machine for 2026, also the final season of the 1000cc era, although the factory maintains it must first prove a match for the current machine.

Before his V4 debut, Quartararo will join the other M1 riders in trying to fight through Saturday's Qualifying 1 session and into the Q2 pole position shootout.

"Clearly, this morning was not a good session. This afternoon was a bit better. Unfortunately, on the last two laps, I had two yellow flags in Sector 1, and I couldn't make a second hot lap," Quartararo said.

"It's never easy, but I think we would have had a good chance to get into Q2 if it wasn't for that. It's a shame.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Our pace is not so good because our grip is always low here. We're trying to learn. Before the first time attack, I thought Q2 was out of reach for us, but I felt great after the first time attack.

"I think that tomorrow we have a chance to still get into Q2."

Pramac's Miguel Oliveira was a fraction slower than Quartararo, with Jack Miller 15th and Alex Rins 16th.

"The grip was really low for us, and that made it difficult today," said Rins. "It's low grip for everyone, but we seem to struggle more than others.

"It's not easy, but I am proud of myself: I gave it my 100% and I keep my motivation high. For sure, we will discuss today's performance and try to find an improvement."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT