2025 Catalan MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES

Enea Bastianini completes the top three for his first Sunday podium of the season.
Acosta is fourth from Quartararo, Ogura, Bagnaia, Marini, Oliveira, Martin, Fernandez, Mir, Vinales, Miller, Aldeguer.
The 2025 Catalan Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 7 September with the 24-lap race.
Alex Marquez will start from pole for just the second time in his career after setting a new lap record in qualifying on Saturday.
His race pace has been the strongest of the field this weekend, but he threw away a victory in the sprint when he crashed while leading.
That allowed Marc Marquez to inherit his 14th sprint win of the season and is now above the points threshold needed to have a first shot at securing the 2025 world title next weekend at Misano.
Currently 187 points clear of Alex Marquez, he needs to ensure he is not outscored by three points by his younger brother to achieve this.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo fought hard for a podium in the sprint and will go from second on the grid, while the KTMs will be a major threat in today's fight for the win.
Pecco Bagnaia endured a torrid Saturday and has to come from 21st on the grid on his factory Ducati.
Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer and Lorenzo Savadori have long lap penalties to serve, while Joan Mir has been dropped three places on the grid.
Race start - 1pm BST (24 laps)
Read the full report from the 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix:
ALEX MARQUEZ WINS THE CATALAN GRAND PRIX!
He beats Marc Marquez head-to-head, bringing his run of seven successive grand prix victories to an end.
The world championship cannot be won at Misano.
Bagnaia is back up to seventh ahead of Marini.
One more lap to go. Alex Marquez leads by 1.384s from Marc Marquez.
The biggest win of his career coming up if he can hold this together!
Quartararo sends it on Marini into Turn 5 to take fifth. Great move.
Ogura has taken seventh from Bagnaia at Turn 1.
Two laps to go. Alex Marquez is a second clear of Marc Marquez for the first time.
The lead gap is 0.7s on lap 22.
Miserable weekend for Morbidelli. He's crashed at Turn 10.
Savadori has gone down.
Across the line to start lap 21, Alex Marquez is 0.8s clear of Marc Marquez. That could be it.
Marc Marquez was quite wide at Turn 10. Alex is on a big push this lap. His lead is 0.7s.
Five laps to go.
Alex Marquez's lead is 0.3s now. This is incredibly tense.
Acosta is still fourth from Marini, Quartararo, Bagnaia, Ogura, Fernandez, Oliveira, Martin, Mir, Morbidelli, Aldeguer and Vinales to complete the points.
Six laps to go.
Alex Marquez is 0.4s ahead of Marc Marquez.
Bastianini is 1.4s behind Marc Marquez.
Lap 18 now. Alex Marquez has keep that lead stable over Marc Marquez.
Enea Bastianini's charge looks to have faded.
Gap at the front has come down to under 0.3s. This fight is far from over.
Acosta is 2.4s back from Bastianini now on lap 16. His pace is falling away.
Alex Rins has crashed at Turn 10. Rider ok.
Alex Marquez's lead is about 0.4s from Marc Marquez to start lap 16.
Pedro Acosta has dropped well off the back of Bastianini. That soft tyre may well have cried enough.
Marc Marquez's team has shown him a pitboard telling him the gap to the KTMs - not the gap to Alex Marquez.