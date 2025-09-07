2025 Catalan MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES

The 2025 Catalan Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 7 September with the 24-lap race.

Alex Marquez will start from pole for just the second time in his career after setting a new lap record in qualifying on Saturday.

His race pace has been the strongest of the field this weekend, but he threw away a victory in the sprint when he crashed while leading.

That allowed Marc Marquez to inherit his 14th sprint win of the season and is now above the points threshold needed to have a first shot at securing the 2025 world title next weekend at Misano.

Currently 187 points clear of Alex Marquez, he needs to ensure he is not outscored by three points by his younger brother to achieve this.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo fought hard for a podium in the sprint and will go from second on the grid, while the KTMs will be a major threat in today's fight for the win.

Pecco Bagnaia endured a torrid Saturday and has to come from 21st on the grid on his factory Ducati.

Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer and Lorenzo Savadori have long lap penalties to serve, while Joan Mir has been dropped three places on the grid.

2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix schedule

Race start - 1pm BST (24 laps)