2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Friday Practice - LIVE

Live updates from Friday practice at the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

MotoGP faces one of its most unpredictable weekends in recent seasons with newly crowned champion Marc Marquez - plus fellow former Phillip Island winners Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales - all ruled out of action.

The trio formed the entire front row of last year’s Australian Grand Prix grid - when Marquez went on to win from Martin - but won’t take part this weekend due to injuries.

Factory Ducati star Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Martin continues to be sidelined after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi.

Tech3 KTM’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

With six Australian MotoGP wins between them - Marquez (4), Martin (1) and Vinales (1) - the only proven premier-class ‘Island winners in action this weekend will be Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023).

Marquez is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island, and tipped as one of the favourites after a searing pace through the fast and flowing sections at Mandalika, but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary incident with Marquez.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to a wrist injury from Misano, is also back on track this weekend.

Friday’s schedule:
10:45am (local) / 00:45m (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice*

* Top 10 riders receive direct access to Qualifying 2.
 

17 Oct 2025
01:38
Stewards decision

"No further action" is the FIM MotoGP Stewards' verdict over the Miguel Oliveira-Alex Marquez contact.

01:36
Australian MotoGP: FP1 Results
01:36
Under Investigation

The scary contact between Miguel Oliveira and Alex Marquez at the apex of Turn 1 is under investigation by the Stewards. They will want to know if Oliveira slowed or if Alex Marquez was just caught out by the speed difference. Marquez's hand gestures suggest the former.

01:32
Miller time!

Home hero Jack Miller fits new rubber on his Pramac Yamaha and goes fastest at the end of FP1.

01:31
Scare for Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez clips the back wheel of Miguel Oliveira's Yamaha at Turn 1.

01:30

Oil flags are now being waved into Turn 1, where Mir had the engine issue.

01:29
Engine failure

Joan Mir pulls off track with smoke pouring from the upper exhaust of his Honda.

01:27

The three fronts - soft, medium and hard - are the same as last year, as is the soft rear, but the medium rear has been changed using last year's data on the new surface.

01:26

A word of caution on this morning's times, we're yet to see the hard front used, which was picked by nearly all riders for last year's races.

01:23

Alex Marquez and Brad Binder are joining Bagnaia and Pol Espargaro in running the medium front tyre.

01:19
Jorge Martin out of Sepang

Some breaking news from Aprilia: Jorge Martin will also miss next weekend's Malaysian MotoGP due to the collarbone injury at Motegi.

01:17

Good news for Bagnaia and Ducati, he's up to 6th and only 0.373s behind Alex Marquez.

01:16

Zarco's strong run continues, he's now into 3rd. The LCR rider is hoping it's his turn to shine again after good recent races for HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini.

01:14

Bagnaia, on the medium front, is now up to 13th, 1.3s from Alex Marquez, the rider he is trying to catch for second in the world championship.

01:13

Alex Marquez sets a 1m 28.3s to move to the top, with Bezzecchi slotting into second and Acosta is now third.

Former Phillip Island MotoGP winner Johann Zarco is fourth for Honda, ahead of Binder.

01:11

Almost all riders are using the soft front and medium rear tyre combination, but Pol Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia are now on track with the medium front.

01:09

20mins to go:

  1. Brad Binder
  2. Marco Bezzecchi
  3. Fabio di Giannantonio
  4. Fabio Quartararo
  5. Alex Marquez
  6. Pedro Acosta
  7. Jack Miller
  8. Joan Mir
  9. Fermin Aldeguer
  10. Pedro Acosta
  11. Raul Fernandez
  12. Johann Zarco
  13. Luca Marini
  14. Alex Rins
  15. Enea Bastianini
  16. Franco Morbidelli
  17. Miguel Oliveira
  18. Francesco Bagnaia
  19. Lorenzo Savadori
  20. Somkiat Chantra
  21. Michele Pirro
  22. Ai Ogura
01:08

Pedro Acosta does a superb slide through Stoner corner, he's currently sixth for KTM, 0.374s behind Binder who is still holding P1.

01:07

Team manager Davide Tardozzi doesn't want to hear anymore, leaves the box and heads back to the pit wall.

01:06
Early woes for Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati are doing their best to block the TV cameras, but Bagnaia can be seen gesturing - again - that the bike is shaking like crazy.

01:04

There is a Ducati GP25 in the top 3, but it's not Bagnaia, but Fabio di Giannantonio.

Bagnaia has improved, but is only 16th. Serious faces in the Ducati pits as Bagnaia walks in.

01:03

Meanwhile, Brad Binder - currently the subject of speculation over a possible crew chief change for 2026, with Toprak Razgatlioglu's crew chief Phil Marron set to return to MotoGP by joining KTM - goes 0.013s quicker than Bezzecchi to take over P1.

01:02

Marco Bezzecchi is already practising the long lap loop, he'll need to make two trips through it on Sunday.

00:59

Bagnaia has now done 4 laps... but is only 20th.

00:59

Also starting well is Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, now up to second place behind Bezzecchi after 8 laps.

