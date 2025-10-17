2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Friday Practice - LIVE

MotoGP faces one of its most unpredictable weekends in recent seasons with newly crowned champion Marc Marquez - plus fellow former Phillip Island winners Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales - all ruled out of action.

The trio formed the entire front row of last year’s Australian Grand Prix grid - when Marquez went on to win from Martin - but won’t take part this weekend due to injuries.

Factory Ducati star Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Martin continues to be sidelined after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi.

Tech3 KTM’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

With six Australian MotoGP wins between them - Marquez (4), Martin (1) and Vinales (1) - the only proven premier-class ‘Island winners in action this weekend will be Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023).

Marquez is being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island, and tipped as one of the favourites after a searing pace through the fast and flowing sections at Mandalika, but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary incident with Marquez.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to a wrist injury from Misano, is also back on track this weekend.

Friday’s schedule:

10:45am (local) / 00:45m (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice*

* Top 10 riders receive direct access to Qualifying 2.

