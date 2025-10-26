2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Race - LIVE UPDATES

The 20th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes place at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Pecco Bagnaia starts on something of a surprise pole position, after coming through Q1 on Saturday morning following a tricky Friday and a miserable recent run of races.

The factory Ducati rider converted that pole to a dominant sprint win, despite not having use of his ride height device due to an issue.

He bested Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez, who wrapped up runner-up spot in the 2025 standings. Now free of that pressure, Marquez will be looking to use the strong race pace he showed on Friday to grab a third win of the season.

His team-mate, Fermin Aldeguer, was on the podium in third in the sprint. However, he was demoted to seventh due to a tyre pressure penalty.

This promoted KTM's Pedro Acosta to third, though questions remain over the KTM's tyre preservation in regards to his hopes of fighting for victory.

Marco Bezzecchi has his work cut out for him from 14th on the grid. The Aprilia rider was able to recover to seventh at the chequered flag on Saturday in the sprint.

The grand prix will run over 20 laps and begins at 7am UK.