The three-minute board has been given ahead of the warm-up lap.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Race - LIVE UPDATES
Lap-by-lap updates from the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix
The 20th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes place at the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Pecco Bagnaia starts on something of a surprise pole position, after coming through Q1 on Saturday morning following a tricky Friday and a miserable recent run of races.
The factory Ducati rider converted that pole to a dominant sprint win, despite not having use of his ride height device due to an issue.
He bested Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez, who wrapped up runner-up spot in the 2025 standings. Now free of that pressure, Marquez will be looking to use the strong race pace he showed on Friday to grab a third win of the season.
His team-mate, Fermin Aldeguer, was on the podium in third in the sprint. However, he was demoted to seventh due to a tyre pressure penalty.
This promoted KTM's Pedro Acosta to third, though questions remain over the KTM's tyre preservation in regards to his hopes of fighting for victory.
Marco Bezzecchi has his work cut out for him from 14th on the grid. The Aprilia rider was able to recover to seventh at the chequered flag on Saturday in the sprint.
The grand prix will run over 20 laps and begins at 7am UK.
Everyone has, indeed, gone for the soft rear tyre.
Here we go, then. The warm-up lap is underway!
Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli: "For us, it's going to be a really tough race for everybody. As you can imagine, already this condition is not helpful for them, as they will have to manage the soft tyre, which will make their life even harder. We expect at the end the tyre will be finished."
The grid has assembled to observe the Malaysian national anthem.
Though he crashed yesterday in the sprint, Joan Mir had amazing race pace on Friday on the soft tyre on his factory Honda. Maybe today is the day he ends a five-year wait for another MotoGP win.
Bit of a scare with Alex Marquez's bike on the grid, but team boss Michele Masini has confirmed: "Everything is ok".
Now free of the pressure of securing second in the standings, Alex Marquez will have his eyes firmly on winning the grand prix today.
Fermin Aldeguer has proven to be good at tyre management, which helped him to his win at Mandalika. Going from sixth, he is being looked at as a threat by quite a few.
Conversely, if tyre wear is expected to be high, that's a nightmare for KTM. Acosta has speed, but the RC16 struggles to hold onto its rubber.
That may suit Tech3's Enea Bastianini, but he has to come from 19th on the grid today.
A tyre management race will be something Marco Bezzecchi will be keen for, as he comes from 14th on the grid.
He was able to cut his way through the pack well yesterday, and a slower pace will help him keep his rubber in check, and keep the group in touch.
An interesting thing to note about this grand prix: there has been no Moto2 race due to the schedule delay caused by an accident in Moto3 this morning.
Typically, the rubber left by the Moto2 race plays havoc with grip levels. That will certainly benefit a few.
Pecco Bagnaia looks to be back to his best after what we saw on Saturday. He credited a change to his bike that hadn't worked previously. However, details on what that was are being kept close to his chest.
Pitlane has opened for the sighting lap. Everyone has left pitlane on the soft rear.
Conditions are the hottest they have been this weekend. It's currently 35 degrees C air and 56 degrees C on the asphalt.
This will make tyre choice tricky, though it looks like the majority of the field are going to go for the soft rear despite the wear expected on it because the medium takes too long to heat up in the early laps.
Row 1: Francesco Bagnaia (pole), Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli
Row 2: Fabio Quartararo, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer
Row 3: Joan Mir, Fabio di Giannantonio, Johann Zarco
Row 4: Alex Rins, Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro
Row 5: Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez
Row 6: Miguel Oliveira, Ai Ogura, Brad Binder
Row 7: Enea Bastianini, Somkiat Chantra, Lorenzo Savadori
Row 8: Michele Pirro, Augusto Fernandez
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix.
The 20-lap race will get underway in 30 minutes.