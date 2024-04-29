Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

MotoGP Jerez test: as it happened

Follow today's MotoGP test in Jerez with our live updates here

29 Apr 2024
17:18
Full lap times here

2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results

Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
17:03
Diggia quickest

VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio tops the timesheets at the end of the MotoGP Jerez test.

Full lap times will be posted here shortly...

17:03
Maverick Vinales pinches P2!

A late 1:36.492s lap from Maverick Vinales puts him second-fastest at the end of the Jerez test.

16:48
Big day for Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli missed the entirety of pre-season testing due to injury so he's put in some crucial laps on his Pramac Ducati today.

He has tested his settings and engine braking.

Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
16:10
Morbidelli edging closer...

Pramac rider is only 0.122s behind leader Di Giannantonio, with 50 minutes left.

16:00
One hour to go

The order at the top of the timesheet is still:

1) Di Giannantonio

2) Morbidelli

3) Bagnaia

4) M Marquez

5) A Espargaro

6) A Marquez

14:58
Honda 'know the direction to take'

Joan Mir: "We came from a test in Barcelona which was positive to understand. We didn’t get any upgrades that allowed us to go faster. 

"We know the direction to take. Now, just waiting on upgrades. There is a small step we can do [on Monday]. I hope the upgrades come before the summer."

14:57
KTM tease Monday's test plan

Jack Miller said: "There is some stuff on the cards. We’ve got a few things on the cards which will be interesting for later in the season. 

"Stuff that Dani and Pol have already tried. 

"Getting confirmation on whether or not we’re happy to move in that direction, or whether we put it off until the Barcelona test. 

"It’s a first roll-out to understand where we can improve, in terms of fairing. 

"The rest of it? There’s not much you can do mid-season. We have a fantastic package already. I’m sure the direction will be to our benefit."

Brad Binder said: "We have a couple of different set-ups to try on Monday. The test team have done… I don’t know how many days here. They have found things to try on Monday."

Jack Miller, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Jack Miller, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
14:39
Diggia still top

Two and a half hours to go, Fabio di Giannantonio still fastest.

2) Franco Morbidelli

3) Francesco Bagnaia

4) Marc Marquez

5)Aleix Espargaro

14:14
Aprilia explain their test plan today

Paolo Bonora told Sky Italia: "For us, it's an opportunity to check all the problems we had over the weekend. 

"We focused on the setting and aerodynamics, with the aim of helping the riders find the right feeling when entering corners and braking. 

"Savadori continued the work started in the GP: on the chassis and also on the engine with 2025 solutions. 

"In addition, we also worked on the start, which is an increasingly important aspect, starting with the position in the saddle."

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
14:12
Ducati reaction to Yamaha and Honda

Ducati's Davide Tardozzi told Sky Italia: "We have seen great news from Honda and Yamaha, they are reacting and heavily. 

"We'll see the results in due course, but they're doing important things."

13:44
Crash for Bezzecchi

But the VR46 rider is Ok after going down at Turn 5.

13:42
Yamaha break down their plans for today's test

Team director Massimo Meregalli said: "We have a lot of items to test. We must prioritise.

"After Le Mans, we have two more test days in Mugello where we can test what we don't do here.

"The two biggest things to test and evaluated are the aero package - we want to homologate as soon as possible, depending on the riders' feelings - and the chassis.

"We are going to evaluate these items here.

"So far, from good information has come."

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
13:14
Lap times so far

2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results

12:10
Franco Morbidelli shoots into P2

A 1:36.561s lap from the Pramac Ducati rider puts him behind only Fabio di Giannantonio after three hours and 10 minutes of the Jerez test.

11:29
A new leader on the timesheet

Fabio di Giannantonio posts a 1:36.405s lap to go top.

2) Francesco Bagnaia 

3) Brad Binder

4) Marc Marquez

5) Maverick Vinales

Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
11:28
A problem for Jorge Martin?

"Martin's GP24 just went bang on the front straight," MotoGP.com are reporting.

11:27
Positivity at Aprilia

"Testing is always positive if you want to improve," Aleix Espargaro said. 

"Lorenzo Savadori was testing something interesting [a new ride height device] which isn’t ready for us to test on a race weekend, so Monday is the perfect time to test it."

Raul Fernandez said: "I have the opportunity to try a 2024 bike. It is good feedback for the future. I will receive the bike in four or five races."

Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
11:13
Ducati GP24s trying to get rid of vibration

"For sure, it will be important during the test," Jorge Martin said. 

"But it’s not something we can change with set-up. It’s something inside the bike which we need to understand. The test will help me."

Francesco Bagnaia said: "It will be very important. I hope to solve some problems during the weekend. No pressure. We will try to do the maximum…"

Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
11:11
Yamaha aero is the talk of Jerez

A really noticable aerodynamic part is being tested by Yamaha today.

They are debuting a new front wing among other things.

11:10
Chassis test at Repsol Honda

Luca Marini is testing a new chassis on his Honda, while teammate Joan Mir is so far using the standard bike.

11:09
New Hondas being used

LCR pair Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami will test brand-new RC213Vs which test rider Stefan Bradl has already tested.

The two bikes are different to each other. Zarco and Nakagami will test one each.

11:08
Geometry at Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia is trialling new geometry settings in the morning hours in Jerez.

11:07
New ride height for Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro is testing a new ride height device for Aprilia. While Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez is riding the 2024 factory-spec bike which he will begin racing with later this year.

10:57
Bagnaia takes to the top
Francesco Bagnaia now tops the timesheet with a 1:36.589 lap. Brad Binder is P2, Marc Marquez P3, with almost two hours gone.