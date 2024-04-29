MotoGP Jerez test: as it happened

KTM tease Monday's test plan

Jack Miller said: "There is some stuff on the cards. We’ve got a few things on the cards which will be interesting for later in the season.

"Stuff that Dani and Pol have already tried.

"Getting confirmation on whether or not we’re happy to move in that direction, or whether we put it off until the Barcelona test.

"It’s a first roll-out to understand where we can improve, in terms of fairing.

"The rest of it? There’s not much you can do mid-season. We have a fantastic package already. I’m sure the direction will be to our benefit."

Brad Binder said: "We have a couple of different set-ups to try on Monday. The test team have done… I don’t know how many days here. They have found things to try on Monday."