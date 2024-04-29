MotoGP Jerez test: as it happened
VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio tops the timesheets at the end of the MotoGP Jerez test.
A late 1:36.492s lap from Maverick Vinales puts him second-fastest at the end of the Jerez test.
Franco Morbidelli missed the entirety of pre-season testing due to injury so he's put in some crucial laps on his Pramac Ducati today.
He has tested his settings and engine braking.
Pramac rider is only 0.122s behind leader Di Giannantonio, with 50 minutes left.
Joan Mir: "We came from a test in Barcelona which was positive to understand. We didn’t get any upgrades that allowed us to go faster.
"We know the direction to take. Now, just waiting on upgrades. There is a small step we can do [on Monday]. I hope the upgrades come before the summer."
Jack Miller said: "There is some stuff on the cards. We’ve got a few things on the cards which will be interesting for later in the season.
"Stuff that Dani and Pol have already tried.
"Getting confirmation on whether or not we’re happy to move in that direction, or whether we put it off until the Barcelona test.
"It’s a first roll-out to understand where we can improve, in terms of fairing.
"The rest of it? There’s not much you can do mid-season. We have a fantastic package already. I’m sure the direction will be to our benefit."
Brad Binder said: "We have a couple of different set-ups to try on Monday. The test team have done… I don’t know how many days here. They have found things to try on Monday."
Two and a half hours to go, Fabio di Giannantonio still fastest.
2) Franco Morbidelli
3) Francesco Bagnaia
4) Marc Marquez
5)Aleix Espargaro
Paolo Bonora told Sky Italia: "For us, it's an opportunity to check all the problems we had over the weekend.
"We focused on the setting and aerodynamics, with the aim of helping the riders find the right feeling when entering corners and braking.
"Savadori continued the work started in the GP: on the chassis and also on the engine with 2025 solutions.
"In addition, we also worked on the start, which is an increasingly important aspect, starting with the position in the saddle."
Ducati's Davide Tardozzi told Sky Italia: "We have seen great news from Honda and Yamaha, they are reacting and heavily.
"We'll see the results in due course, but they're doing important things."
But the VR46 rider is Ok after going down at Turn 5.
Team director Massimo Meregalli said: "We have a lot of items to test. We must prioritise.
"After Le Mans, we have two more test days in Mugello where we can test what we don't do here.
"The two biggest things to test and evaluated are the aero package - we want to homologate as soon as possible, depending on the riders' feelings - and the chassis.
"We are going to evaluate these items here.
"So far, from good information has come."
A 1:36.561s lap from the Pramac Ducati rider puts him behind only Fabio di Giannantonio after three hours and 10 minutes of the Jerez test.
Fabio di Giannantonio posts a 1:36.405s lap to go top.
2) Francesco Bagnaia
3) Brad Binder
4) Marc Marquez
5) Maverick Vinales
"Martin's GP24 just went bang on the front straight," MotoGP.com are reporting.
"Testing is always positive if you want to improve," Aleix Espargaro said.
"Lorenzo Savadori was testing something interesting [a new ride height device] which isn’t ready for us to test on a race weekend, so Monday is the perfect time to test it."
Raul Fernandez said: "I have the opportunity to try a 2024 bike. It is good feedback for the future. I will receive the bike in four or five races."
"For sure, it will be important during the test," Jorge Martin said.
"But it’s not something we can change with set-up. It’s something inside the bike which we need to understand. The test will help me."
Francesco Bagnaia said: "It will be very important. I hope to solve some problems during the weekend. No pressure. We will try to do the maximum…"
A really noticable aerodynamic part is being tested by Yamaha today.
They are debuting a new front wing among other things.
Luca Marini is testing a new chassis on his Honda, while teammate Joan Mir is so far using the standard bike.
LCR pair Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami will test brand-new RC213Vs which test rider Stefan Bradl has already tested.
The two bikes are different to each other. Zarco and Nakagami will test one each.
Francesco Bagnaia is trialling new geometry settings in the morning hours in Jerez.
Aleix Espargaro is testing a new ride height device for Aprilia. While Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez is riding the 2024 factory-spec bike which he will begin racing with later this year.