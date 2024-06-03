Mugello MotoGP test: As it happened

Luca Marini is back in the box after four flying laps.
Luca Marini, with about half an hour left, has gone out on the Repsol Honda.
No riders are out on track and the Mugello test might have come to an early end, with 30 minutes officially still to go.
Unless Marc Marquez jumps on the red Ducati to take it for a spin?
If you haven't heard, check out the big news below...
There's technically 1 hour and 30mins of the Mugello test to go, but all riders are in the pits due to the weather.
Ducati brought new parts (it's a secret) but can't test them in the wet.
Aprilia want to adjust electronics and chassis to get the run onto the straight, without destroing the soft tyre. They also have new aero which they want to race with in the second half of the season.
Maverick and Aleix also have a new start device on their Aprilias.
MotoGP teams planned to get up to speed with their base bike so that, when they change to something else, they feel the difference.
But rain curtailed many teams before they got up to speed. So they've only been able to ride their base bike.
Lap times with just under three hours to go...
The wet weather continues at Mugello, meaning Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta still lead the timesheets courtesy of their opening laps before the rain this morning.
Action (okay, admittedly it has been slow) has been paused in Mugello.
We've seen a rainy day, so far. Hopefully it improves this afternoon.
Binder, Acosta, Miller, Vinales, Augusto Fernandez and Morbidelli are currently out.
"We have quite a lot of things to try. One of them is a new engine and for sure we need to improve a lot on the electronics side, but also on the turning, the traction, there are many things." - Alex Rins
"We have something planned which is one of our weaknesses this year. If it helps in one way it will also help physically." - Fabio Quartararo
Rain has begun falling once again at Mugello, leading to every rider heading to pit lane.
Acosta goes second fastest behind Binder but there's only 0.033s separating the two KTM riders.
Pedro Acosta has also joined the action aboard his GASGAS Tech 3 KTM machine.
Brad Binder and Joan Mir have joined the action, with the KTM rider already taking top spot away from team-mate Miller by over a second.
Miller finds over four tenths on his latest lap to dip below the 1m 51s barrier.
Jack Miller is now fastest for KTM with a time of 1:51.330s. Miller, Vinales and Savadori are still the only three riders to have completed laps.
"Many things coming from Pierer Mobility but I don't really know what is the plan" - Acosta.
"I don't have many things to test because I'm not in the position to test things. Just to work on my bike and my base. We struggled a lot this weekend and it's the type of corners I have been struggling with all season, so let's see if we find something." - Fernandez.