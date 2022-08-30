Valentino Rossi’s famous Yamaha scooter sold at auction

The Yamaha Giggle 50 was used to transport the biggest superstar in the sport in 2008 and 2009, two years in which he won the world championship.

It has now been auctioned at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola on Minardi day with the proceeds going to an autism charity.

The particular model, used by Rossi and other members of the Yamaha team during their golden period, has been autographed by the Italian icon.

The engine of the Yamaha Giggle 50 is single-cylinder four-stroke, three-valve and liquid-cooled. It has 3hp and a maximum torque of 3 Nm at 5,500 rpm.