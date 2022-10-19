In particular at turn three, a corner that Stoner made his own during his dominant period at Phillip Island.

A six-time winner around the Australian circuit, all of which were in succession, Stoner was remembered for his incredible drifting style around the left-hander.

And although Marquez wasn’t able to claim his first win in over a year last weekend, the Repsol Honda rider said turn three was a corner where he copied Stoner’s style, despite current MotoGP bikes needing to be rode in a different way due to the aerodynamic and downforce improvements that have been made in recent seasons.

"When I started MotoGP I had the data of Casey and I copied his style and it’s one of my strong points, these kinds of corners too," added Marquez.

"But now with these bikes, you need to ride in a different way, I mean with these aerodynamics, even when I put the tail in the back. Even was different. So now the bikes - I was speaking with Casey - becomes different to ride.

"So yeah, it's different styles for the bikes, but Casey was super fast on that corner."

Can’t stop the Honda when it’s ‘shaking’, says the six-time MotoGP champion

As was apparent from the mistake made by his brother Alex Marquez, the Honda remains a difficult beast to tame.

Marquez suffered from severe shaking on entry to turn four before clattering into home favourite Jack Miller which resulted in both riders not finishing.

And although it was totally Marquez’s fault, Marc believes this is what can happen with the current RC213V as braking in a straight line is a big weakness of the current package.

Also discussing where he attempted to overtake Rins for the win, Marquez said: "I knew that in turn two it was not possible to overtake Alex because I overtook him many times in that corner.

"I knew he would defend very well. But when I saw him overtake Pecco I knew he wouldn’t expect [it] so I went.

"When I saw that - one of the problems of our bike is stopping in a straight line - and at turn four if you are not super clear; the problem is that we have some shaking and for example the mistake of my brother is because when you have some shaking you cannot stop.

"You cannot absorb the problem and it was too risky [to try that move]."