The Italian rider, who retired after the San Marino MotoGP in 2022, enjoyed his best years riding the Desmosedici, finishing as runner-up behind Marc Marquez three seasons in a row between 2017-2019.

A breakdown in relationship with Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna resulted in his exit after eight years, and he rounded off his MotoGP career with Yamaha.

Who will be the biggest SURPRISE in 2023? | MotoGP 2023 Video of Who will be the biggest SURPRISE in 2023? | MotoGP 2023

Had things have been slightly different, perhaps Dovizioso could have been in Francesco Bagnaia’s shoes as Ducati’s first premier class champion in many years, and the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi in 2009.

"When a story like mine and Ducati's ends like this it's always a shame,” he said to Germany’s Motorsport Magazin.

“Because I am a person who tries to have a good relationship with everyone.

“But in this case, unfortunately, it ended badly.

“But I want to clarify that I do not have a bad relationship with Ducati as a company, I have a bad relationship with some people at Ducati. It's different."

Dovizioso reflected: "I definitely have regrets in my career - those who claim the opposite, that is, to have no regrets, are liars.

“There are always things that could have been done better. But I'm overall satisfied with my career and my life."

There are rumours he might switch to World Superbike but he said: “I'm used to prototypes, my whole career has been with prototypes.

“I don't think I can do well with production bikes, however elaborate and developed because I would have to review my riding style and start everything again as if I were at the beginning of my career. It's something I don't care about."

The 2023 MotoGP calendar features a sprint race at every round.

"It will create more dynamics to manage, but I'm afraid it won't change much the show,” said Dovizioso.

“Physically it will be more difficult to face two races. It will be more difficult especially when racing on tracks that require a more committed driving style. I'm thinking of Austin, Sepang, Assen and Mugello.

“In my opinion it will put a strain on all the riders. This new regulation, however, could also be an advantage for fast drivers in qualifying because, being able to start from the top positions, they will be able to take advantage of easier conditions that could benefit them in the race, leading them to gain more points than more methodical drivers".