The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is his prize for the MotoGP 2022 season, where he finished fourth.

“It looks like I’ve done well,” the Aprilia rider posted on social media alongside a picture of his new toy.

The roar of the car with 500 HP and a torque of 450 Nm was displayed by his daughter - Espargaro posted a video, with the Porsche in neutral, of her roaring the powerful engine.

2022 was the most successful year of Espargaro’s 13-year MotoGP career.

He is contracted until the end of 2024, taking his stint with Aprilia to six years, and will hope to launch a championship challenge next year against reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, dethroned title-holder Fabio Quartararo, the returning Marc Marquez and the likes of Enea Bastianini who will dream of glory for the first time.