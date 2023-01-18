The new Gresini Ducati rider was taking part in a track day at Aragon, with brother Marc Marquez, when the Spaniard was seen aboard a Honda CBR600RR.

Both Alex and Marc took to social media following their on-track activity, with the former saying: “Yet another training session. I am looking forward to the pre-season testing in Malaysia.”

After three seasons with Honda in MotoGP, Alex Marquez moved to Gresini to replace new factory Lenovo Ducati rider Enea Bastianini.

While his form aboard a struggling RC213V was far from what was expected of Marquez, the former Moto2 champion now has a great chance at revitalising his premier class career.

Currently on a one-year prove it deal alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marquez will contest the 2023 campaign on the same Desmosedici GP-22 that Francesco Bagnaia took the title with.

Although Alex may have left the Honda setup, Marc remains the Japanese manufacturer’s key man ahead of crucial season.

With just three wins in three years - all of those victories have come courtesy of Marquez - Honda finds itself in a position where success has been very limited.

Injuries to their star rider have been a big reason why, but so has the poor development of its Honda machines.

But with Marquez looking very good during his training sessions and appearing to be back to full fitness, the eight-time world champion could be a contender in 2023, even if Honda doesn't provide him with a bike equal to the Ducati and Yamaha.

After Yamaha became the first team to unveil its 2023 MotoGP bike, Marquez and Gresini Ducati are up next on January 21, which is this Saturday.