Helmets: Who wears what for the 2023 MotoGP season
A rundown of the helmet brands to be used by each rider during the 2023 MotoGP season, following confirmed changes by the likes of Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.
- Marco Bezzecchi - AGV
- Alex Marquez - Shoei
- Enea Bastianini - KYT
- Marc Marquez - Shoei
- Johann Zarco - Shark
- Francesco Bagnaia - Suomy
- Fabio Di Giannantonio - Shoei
- Takaaki Nakagami - Arai
- Franco Morbidelli - AGV
- Brad Binder - HJC
- Miguel Oliveira – Shark
- Luca Marini - AGV
- Maverick Viñales - Arai
- Augusto Fernandez – KYT
- Joan Mir - AGV
The changes:
- Aleix Espargaro – Kabuto (previously KYT)
- Fabio Quartararo – HJC (previously Scorpion)
- Alex Rins – Scorpion (previously Nolan)
- Pol Espargaro – AGV (HJC in 2022)
- Raul Fernandez - Shark (HJC in 2022)
TBC:
- Jorge Martin - Alpinestars? (Shark in 2022)
- Jack Miller – Alpinestars? (AGV in 2022)
Five MotoGP riders have officially confirmed that they will be changing helmet manufacturer for the 2023 season.
Former world champion Fabio Quartararo is switching from Scorpion to HJC. Aprilia race winner Aleix Espargaro is swapping KYT for Kabuto. New LCR Honda rider Alex Rins is changing from Nolan to Scorpion while RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez has revealed a switch from HJC back to Shark and Pol Espargaro will return to AGV from HJC.
Several others are still to officially confirm their brand, with Jorge Martin and Jack Miller linked with the new Alpinestars road racing helmet.