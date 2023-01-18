Helmets: Who wears what for the 2023 MotoGP season

The changes:

Five MotoGP riders have officially confirmed that they will be changing helmet manufacturer for the 2023 season.

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo is switching from Scorpion to HJC. Aprilia race winner Aleix Espargaro is swapping KYT for Kabuto. New LCR Honda rider Alex Rins is changing from Nolan to Scorpion while RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez has revealed a switch from HJC back to Shark and Pol Espargaro will return to AGV from HJC.

Several others are still to officially confirm their brand, with Jorge Martin and Jack Miller linked with the new Alpinestars road racing helmet.