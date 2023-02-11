After finishing third quickest on Friday, Bastianini had to settle for ninth place during the penultimate day of MotoGP testing at the Malaysian circuit, although only a tenth separated the Italian from teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Another rider running the Desmosedici GP23 machine is Jorge Martin, who replicated his 1m 58.7s time from Friday to finish fastest as Ducati once again appear to have the strongest package.

While day two was largely impacted by poor weather, Bastianini felt strong as improvements were made especially in wet conditions.

Bastianini said: "My day was not bad. At the start with the dry conditions it was so-so. We tried to do many laps with the used tyre but I was not really fast.

"For tomorrow we have to work in this area. In the afternoon with the rain we have made a good step, especially with the engine.

"It was not really linear. For tomorrow this can help me to be more fast and save a little bit more the tyre.

"The feeling was really good with the new bike. I was fast very early compared to usual. I think with the 2021 bike it is probably better in this area. Also, I made a good step mentally and it’s okay like in dry condition [laughs]. I pushed to close the gap."

After Martin and Bagnaia both confirmed that the new bike and engine is quicker - was also highlighted in the top speed charts - than the previous model, Bastianini was next to utter similar words although the new factory Ducati rider lamented a lack of confidence with the rear, which is one of the reasons he found it difficult ‘to bring the speed’ on corner entry.

"Yeah, the new bike is fast," added Bastianini. "But for me, at the moment it is difficult to bring the speed and to exit fast from the corner because I’m not really confident with the rear, with the new bike.

"The strongest point of this bike is a bit different and I have to change my style.

"It’s difficult to explain but I can’t enter the corner like with my old one [bike], I have to enter a bit more slow and to use more the acceleration. Also, the maximum [lean] angle at the moment is not correct."