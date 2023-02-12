Michelin have raised tyre pressures from 2022 in a bid to add more safety to the life of its tyre compound, however, last season’s rookie of the year feels riders could now be put at risk unless a compromise is found.

“For me it is very, very dangerous to go with the tyre pressure very high,” said Bezzecchi. “Very high [increases the risk] and you just need 0.02 to start and be in trouble with the tyre. Will be crucial to understand this.

“I hope that the rule is not going to be official because I think it’s for the safety of Michelin, but it’s also the safety for us.

“We have to try and find a balance. I think it’s possible to find a balance between what Michelin and the riders want.”

Tyre concerns aside, Bezzecchi was again very impressive on day three of the Sepang test, which comes after topping day one on Friday.

“I’m pretty satisfied about the work we have made in these three days,” stated the Italian. “Especially today, I have tried different things on the bike and we got a lot of information that I wanted to know.”

With Ducati seemingly in pole position to start the year as favourites - the Italian manufacturer was fastest across all three days with three different riders, including Jorge Martin [day two] and Bezzecchi’s team-mate Luca Marini [day three] - Bezzecchi could be set to challenge for podiums and wins immediately based on his performance.

Aiding his bid to become one of MotoGP’s newest race winners is the fact Bezzecchi has already settled on his base set-up.

Bezzecchi added: "I have a base set-up. Already on my standard setting the bike was really good. Then today, we tried some different modifications on the bike to try and understand the feeling and the feedback that the bike gave back to me.

"We understood some important things that can help in other tracks. Some things were also positive here, but some were negative too. That is normal though."

While Bezzecchi managed to get through a lot of the Mooney VR46 team’s test program, which included time attack runs, the only thing missing was a race simulation which will instead take place in Portimao.

"Unfortunately I didn’t try because we wanted to do it but we preferred to try some modification settings," claimed Bezzecchi. "I think in Portimao I will try.

"Yesterday, because I didn’t ride so much I just wanted to ride. We tried different things on the bike to see how they were working and because of this we didn’t try a race simulation."