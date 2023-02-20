He is now keeping a watchful eye on whether Marco Bezzecchi or Luca Marini could give him similar headaches this year.

Even after his promotion from Gresini Racing to Ducati’s factory team was assured, Bastianini was willing to fight tooth-and-nail for race victories with his future teammate Bagnaia last year.

They are now on either side of the same garage, but the Mooney VR46 duo who will use the 2022 Desmosedici bikes are in the champion’s sights.

“For sure, they are very competitive,” Bagnaia said after the preseason Sepang test where Bezzecchi went fastest on Friday, then Marini topped the timesheets on Sunday.

“They have the best bike of last year.

“It will be tough - like last year with Enea,” Bagnaia said with a knowing glance.

“I am sure they can fight for a top five position in every race.

“We just have to be better. Considering the improvement [at the test], the new bike has great potential with top speed.

“I am more proud of our job than the second position [on Sunday in Sepang]. This is really good in a test considering the many things that we tried.”

Bezzecchi finished as runner-up to Bagnaia in Assen last year (pictured at the top), in an impressive rookie season.

Marini is still seeking his first podium finish heading into his third season in the premier class.