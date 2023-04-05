Alex Marquez: “Don’t care what people think, I want to be in a proper team”

Marquez claimed his first MotoGP pole position in Argentina in just his second grand prix in the Gresini colours.

It was a triumphant moment, backed up by a podium finish, after two uninspiring years at LCR Honda which dented his reputation.

“I don’t care what people think,” he said. “I believe in myself, I believed I was making the right choice to choose Ducati and the Gresini team.

“I chose that option because I said: ‘OK I don’t want an excuse, I want to be with the best bike, with a proper team’.

“Gresini is a proper team, they are so professional, and that’s it.

“I will depend on me. But it’s just the second round, things can change a lot, we are in a constant progression and it’s the most positive thing.

“I couldn’t imagine a start like this with Gresini and Ducati.

“I feel really good on the bike, I felt really good with the team. Still, I’m not riding in the best way for the Ducati. It’s where I need to work a little bit more.

“But day by day we are doing better things, and in every GP there will be 37 points to achieve.

“It will be a long way and it will change the championship a lot. So, we just need to stay there and get our opportunities.”

The knock-on ramifications of his choice to exit Honda, the team synonymous with his family name, is that he left his elder brother Marc Marquez behind.

Six-time MotoGP champion has reiterated his loyalty to the team who failed to produce a competitive machine last season.

Marc’s 2023 got off to a dreadful start when he crashed into Miguel Oliveira three grand prix laps into the season, injuring both men and forcing them to sit out of Argentina too.

It meant the injured Marc sat at home while watching his brother claim a podium finish that was clearly so far beyond him last season.