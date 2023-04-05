Following a dominant Portimao performance, you wouldn’t have been mistaken for thinking that Bagnaia could run away with the 2023 MotoGP title.

The Italian was largely untouchable during the season-opener, however, Argentina proved to be the opposite as Bezzecchi was quicker than his fellow VR46 Academy rider throughout.

No longer searching for a first MotoGP win, Bezzecchi delivered one of the more special performances we’ve seen in recent years as he pulled clear early on before leading by over eight seconds at one stage.

On the other hand, Bagnaia crashed out after moving up to second place, which is his first DNF since the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Bezzecchi’s Team Manager, Pablo Nieto, said this to BT Sport following his rider’s stunning win: "It was a difficult race, in these conditions it is easy to lose concentration. We won a MotoGP race! I don’t believe it yet!

"We spoke before the race, it was difficult to manage the tyre. It started raining. It was important to keep the tyres because it’s easy to lose them in some corners.

"Last year it’s true that we suffered at the beginning. We had the same mindset as when we won Moto2 with Pecco. It was important for us to keep the same people, to keep the same level.

"We knew the first year would be hard for us. But it looks like it’s working. We are leading the championship!

"This is the beginning of the season and it will be difficult. We must keep our feet on the ground. Pecco and Fabio will come."

Although Bezzecchi has also made a mistake of his own so far this season - the second-year MotoGP rider crashed out of the first Sprint in Portimao - three podiums since then have ignited an early-season title charge as he sits top of the MotoGP standings by nine points.

Bezzecchi and Bagnaia have a very good relationship at present, and while they joked about trash-talking one-another during the lead up to the Argentine MotoGP, a title fight could make things a lot more heated, not just for them but also Ducati.

"When they train at the ranch in Tavullia with Valentino, it looks like this! But at the moment they are fighting for the championship, this is not the ranch,” added Nieto. "I’m sure they will have some things - this is normal, they want to win every race."

Nieto also expects Ducati to continue giving the Mooney VR46 team upgrades, even if Bezzecchi becomes a consistent threat to Bagnaia.

Nieto concluded: "At the moment yes. We’ll see after this race! There won’t be any problems."