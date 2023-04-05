His factory Ducati career got off to the worst possible start when he crashed in the first-ever sprint race, at Portimao, caused by Luca Marini.

Bastianini missed the opening grand prix then the entire MotoGP Argentina weekend as a result of a broken shoulder blade sustained in the accident.

The Italian did not require surgery, however - a major boost to his plan to return.

Before next week, Bastianini will undergo a test on his bike for Ducati to ascertain his true readiness, GPOne report.

The MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, the third round, is next weekend from April 14.

Michele Pirro, Ducati’s test rider, is on standby if Bastianini isn’t fit.

With a maximum of 37 points per round now available due to the new format, Bastianini has not yet had the opportunity to put a single point on the board after being wiped out by fellow Ducati rider Marini in Portimao.

He was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch teammate Francesco Bagnaia begin his title defence with a double win in Portimao - although he then crashed out from P2 in Argentina, an early reminder of how quickly and frequently the MotoGP championship battle might change this season.

Bastianini, Marc Marquez, Joan Mir and Miguel Oliveira are all in contention to return at COTA after missing Argentina but Pol Espargaro will be missing for longer.