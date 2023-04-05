Marco Bezzecchi gave Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team their first-ever MotoGP race win last weekend in Argentina. It was also a first victory for Bezzecchi, another charismatic young Italian following in Rossi’s path.

In Bezzecchi’s ear is Flamigni - but this is a new chapter for him, too. Flamigni worked as the data engineer for Rossi but is now crew chief for Bezzecchi, a different role and not necessarily a guarantee of success. But just two grands prix into 2023, the first major success has been delivered.

“After 18 years as a telemetrist for Valentino, I didn’t see myself alongside another rider in the same role,” Flamigni explained to GPOne.

“I told myself that in the collective imagination I will remain forever the telemetrist of Vale.

“So I thought to do something different with another rider, to start a new chapter of my life.”

The transition was fairly natural to working alongside Bezzecchi, a graduate of the VR46 Academy.

Rossi’s academy crowned its first MotoGP champion last season when Francesco Bagnaia claimed the top prize. Now, his Mooney VR46 team has its first race win thanks to Bezzecchi.

“I knew him because he was a part of the Academy but I had never had the opportunity to talk to him from a technical point of view,” Flamigni said.

“I did not even imagine what his level was, even if I saw him be fast in Moto2 and Moto3.

“The expectations were good, he seemed to me to be a boy with the learning qualities that would make him grow decisively.

“When we started working together I found a guy who learns very quickly, listens a lot, is very humble and puts the teachings into practice.

“The thing that makes me the most proud is being able to transmit what I have learned over the years.

“From this point of view, Marco is a sponge.”

The information that Flamigni is able to transmit must be fascinating after 18 years alongside Rossi.

Bezzecchi, after two rounds, leads the MotoGP standings and has emerged as an unexpected early threat to Bagnaia’s championship.

Whether he can sustain his early form remains to be seen - but he will be guided by lessons from the past.

“With Vale I acquired a lot of information, he gave me a method, an attitude, an approach to racing that is a lifestyle,” Flamigni said.

“I’m looking for what I’ve learned with Vale in this new team. The guys who work with me, including Marco, I think they are happy to find the teachings of Valentino.”

How did Rossi react to Bezzecchi and VR46’s win in Argentina?

“He wrote to me that we did a great job.”

Does Bezzecchi share any traits with the legend?

“He never misses an opportunity to try to improve corner after corner to get the perfect lap. This is very similar to Vale.

“He goes fast, he understands why, and is able to do the right things at the right times.

“Last year he was too impetuous, too instinctive.”

Bezzecchi’s title charge will continue at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, round three of the championship.

“I told him that leading the championship means nothing,” Flamigni warned.

“It’s like leading the first lap of a 30-lap race.

“In my 30-year career I have seen riders excel in one race, then get lost in the next.”