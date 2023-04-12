While other Ducati riders such as MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini all have an in-race mistake attached to their name this season, Marquez has been faultless after finishing the two Grand Prix’ in Portimao and Argentina in the top five, whilst claiming ninth and fifth in the two Sprint races.

The Gresini Ducati rider has looked rejuvenated since his move away from LCR Honda, as highlighted by his pole position in tricky conditions last time out.

Next up is COTA, a circuit where his brother Marc has dominated at, and although Alex does not possess the same record, the Spaniard now has a bike that could allow him to be a contender this weekend.

"Austin is surely a demanding circuit on the physical side, so it’ll be important to get there 100% fit and well rested," said Marquez.

"It’s a difficult circuit, but I still like it a lot: it’s a very mixed one, as it flows in some areas, while in other parts there are more direction changes.

"We will need an agile but also stable bike. We’re coming from a couple of encouraging events and I aim at scoring points in each race."

As expected, Ducati have flown out of the gate to start the 2023 season with many of its riders.

Bezzecchi, who leads the championship following his maiden race win in Argentina, Bagnaia, Marini, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco and Marquez have all had impressive performances over the course of the opening two rounds.

But one rider who has struggled is Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Italian is contracted to the team until the end of this season, so languishing behind his fellow Ducati riders won’t be a good sign for his future.

Di Giannantonio has scored points on just one occasion so far this season, which was a tenth place finish during the Grand Prix of Argentina.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, the former Moto3 runner-up added: "This is the most demanding track on the calendar and we’ll see how the weekend will be with the addition of the sprint race.

"It’s quite a peculiar circuit with plenty of bumps, so a very stable bike will be needed. We’re coming from a good performance in Argentina so we want to continue in this direction and finish again in the top ten."