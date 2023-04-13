Seen as one of the main title contenders prior to the season getting underway, Bastianini’s hopes of making a return and clawing back lost points on teammate Francesco Bagnaia and series leader Marco Bezzecchi will have to wait at least one more round.

Bastianini was ruled out of the American MotoGP at COTA earlier this week, making him the third rider unable to return along with Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

The four-time race winner in 2022 remains sidelined due to a broken right shoulder which occurred following a clash with Luca Marini.

Bastianini has since returned to on-track action after completing several laps aboard a Panigale V4S at Misano, however, he was deemed not fit enough for a MotoGP return this weekend.

Gutted to miss out at a circuit that he won at last season, Bastianini said: “I'm sorry not to race in Austin because I really wanted to. It's a track that I like and where I have good memories.

“In recent weeks I have done everything I could, but time is still needed and there is no point in risking it. Now I will work to recover my strength in view of the Spanish GP."

Bastianini will be replaced by official Ducati MotoGP test rider, Michele Pirro, while Bagnaia will again lead the Italian manufacturer’s charge in Texas.

“This is one of my favourite events and the circuit is exceptional,” said Bagnaia. “We have always been fast in the past and we can do well again this year.

“I'm still disappointed with the crash in Argentina, but I want to leave everything behind and go back to fighting to win."

Something that was a rare sight in 2022 took place throughout the Argentine MotoGP weekend, which was another Ducati rider being stronger than Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi was the rider holding that advantage as he went on to finish second during the Sprint, before winning the Grand Prix from fellow Ducati riders Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez.