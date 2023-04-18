539 days since Marquez’s last victory, Honda was finally back on the top step of the MotoGP podium in Texas on Sunday.

But it was new LCR signing Alex Rins who broke HRC’s victory drought, with COTA king Marquez left watching helplessly from home, still sidelined by injuries from the ‘big mistake’ at Portimao.

Rins’ form suggests Marquez would have been firmly in the fight for an eighth Austin victory and his absence could therefore be seen as a major missed opportunity.

Podcast host Harry Benjamin asked: “Will Marc Marquez be fuming?”

“Obviously this Honda has been built around Marc Marquez, pretty much,” replied former grand prix rider and British champion Huewen. “But Rins and the LCR team really know what they are doing.

“I get the feeling that Rins has settled in well to a ‘kind’ team that understands the rider. Lucio Cecchinelli was a very fast man in his day. He knows what’s what and is a very eloquent fellow as well.

“Rins and that team have got the Honda perhaps a bit more how Rins wants it, rather than how Marquez wants it. Rins has a fantastic record around COTA, but it was the way he controlled the entire race. He was doing everything bang on.”

Crash.net’s MotoGP editor Pete McLaren said: “As far as Marc goes, I'm not sure what he must be thinking. It’s been a long time since someone other than Marquez has won on a Honda and Rins has gone and done it in only his third weekend, with a satellite team, using older parts.

“Yes, COTA is a good track for Rins as a rider, but Marquez has won there seven times on the Honda. How did Marc feel seeing Rins win on that bike? He must have thought, ‘I'd have been up there as well’.

"On the other hand, Marc might just be thinking, ‘I can't believe my luck here’.

“Because while he’s been missing, Bagnaia has fallen twice, giving 45 points away. Quartararo struggled in Argentina and then fell in the Sprint at COTA. The rain washed away Aprilia’s chances in Termas, and then Aleix fell on the opening lap on Sunday with a ride height problem. Team-mate Vinales was fast enough to win both COTA races but had two terrible starts.

“So maybe Marquez will look at it all as ‘glass half full’ ”.

Huewen concluded: “It's all to fight for and, with the number of Sprint and main races we’ve got left, Marquez can come back and still win this championship."

Marquez, who is expected to return next time at Jerez, is 57 points behind VR46 title leader Marco Bezzecchi, with Rins the top Honda in third (-17 points). The new weekend format of a Saturday Sprint as well as a Sunday race means 37 points are available at each round.

