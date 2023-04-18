Morbidelli entered 2023 with question marks surrounding whether Yamaha would keep him beyond his current contract which expires at the end of this campaign.

Toprak Razgatlioglu testing the M1 in Jerez last week added fuel to the rumour mill.

Asked if there was a deadline for Morbidelli’s future to be decided, Yamaha managing director Jarvis said: “Yes.

“Obviously, to be frank, all of these considerations? At the end of the first half of the season, he needs to know and we need to know for planning for next year.

“There is no specific deadline set in stone.”

Jarvis has previously emphasised that his No 1 choice to be Fabio Quartararo’s teammate in 2024 would be Morbidelli, if he can maintain the fine form he has shown in the first three rounds of this season.

Jorge Martin, the Pramac Ducati rider, is another name heavily linked with a switch to Yamaha for next year.

“It’s too early to talk about names,” Jarvis replied. “The priority is Franky.

“If it’s not going to happen, we’ll look at it, at the appropriate time.”

Morbidelli was outperforming his esteemed teammate Quartararo after two rounds of this season, an excellent start particularly considering the pressure he has come under.

His renewed potential is a part of the fine form shown by his fellow VR46 Academy riders, Marco Bezzechi, Luca Marini and Francesco Bagnaia.

But Yamaha still only envisage two bikes on the grid next year so Morbidelli must continue scrapping away to earn a new contract.

“At this moment, to have a satellite team for ‘24 seems to be difficult,” Jarvis said. “That is the reality.

“We’d like to have four bikes back on the grid at the earliest possible opportunity.

“But I think it will be difficult for ‘24 for various reasons.

“For sure, we will have the factory team there.

“We have Franky on a contract until the end of this year.

“Otherwise we would look in the MotoGP paddock.”