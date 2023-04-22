Who is Andrea Iannone’s famous pop star girlfriend?

Elodie is a 32-year-old musician, actress and model.

She recently accompanied Iannone as he spent the day at Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ranch alongside the Academy’s riders.

Elodie was previously romantically linked to an Italian rapper, Marracash, before getting together with the former MotoGP rider.

Iannone is no stranger to having famous girlfriends - he previously dated well-known Italian influencers.

Last summer when their romance first emerged, Elodie told Vanity Fair: “He is a person I like, but at this stage I don't think there are expectations either on one side or the other. If it were to bloom, it will bloom.

“But now is not the time to talk about it. He's a funny guy who makes me laugh."

Iannone’s former crew chief Marco Rigamonti recently claimed that the rider’s extravagant personal life counted against him during his MotoGP spell.

“His romantic relationships, then, have perhaps worsened the situation even more: finding himself on the covers of magazines and being recognised has done nothing but feed these characteristics,” Rigamonti said.

Iannone’s four-year doping ban is set to expire in December 2023, making him available to return to motorcycle racing next season.

Ducati have already slammed the door shut on the 33-year-old’s hopes of returning to MotoGP with them.

“I would like Iannone to continue racing, but I don't know what the opportunities will be,” Davide Tardozzi said.

A likelier landing spot might be WorldSBK - Danilo Petrucci has claimed that Iannone will claim a seat next season.