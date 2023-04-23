Alex Marquez left LCR Honda for Gresini Ducati and claimed his first MotoGP podium in just his second grand prix on a new bike.

But six-time premier class champion Marc has opted to remain with Honda.

How does Marc Marquez feel seeing Rins win? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP85 Video of How does Marc Marquez feel seeing Rins win? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP85

“Sometimes you just need some blue sky in another team,” MotoGP legend and three-time world champion Rainey said.

“I’m sure those thoughts have entered his mind.

“Now, seeing what his brother is doing on another bike with Ducati, it’s probably got him thinking about those ideas.”

However, Honda did win their first race in two years in Texas last weekend despite Marquez's absence - LCR Honda rider Alex Rins took advantage of Francesco Bagnaia's crash to seal an unexpected success.

Alberto Puig, the team manager, took that result to insist it proves their bike's "potential".

Marquez entered 2023 injury-free for the first time in two years but, just three grand prix laps in, crashed into Miguel Oliveira causing himself a hand injury which needed surgery.

He has missed the two rounds since and, although he hopes to return for the Spanish MotoGP next week, he is already lagging 57 points behind championship-leader Marco Bezzecchi.

“I am very sorry to see Marc in this situation,” Rainey said.

“Throughout his career, he has hit the deck quite a bit. But he always bounces up like Rubber Man!

“The last couple of seasons have taken their toll - if you do this for long enough, it can do this to you.

“The best way is to limit the mistakes. How do you do that? Get a bike that gives you a good feel for that.

“It looks like the current bike is not that bike.

“When I look at the other riders riding that package, they’ve got some work to do.

“Marc doesn’t need to prove anything. He understands what will happen, if it doesn’t come easy.

“You’ve just got to wait for the bike to get better.”

The status of the double long lap penalty that Marquez was given for his crash with Oliveira in Portimao is still unclear.

He was initially penalised for Argentina but, when he missed that round anyway due to injury, the rule was reworded so that he must serve the penalty upon his return.

Honda appealed and the MotoGP Court of Appeals has not yet delivered its final verdict on whether Marquez will be penalised at his next race, or whether the penalty has expired.

Marquez could be back in Jerez next weekend if his recovery from hand surgery permits.