WorldSBK rider Razgatlioglu’s test on Yamaha’s M1 last week in Jerez was a major opportunity for him to impress ahead of a switch of championships.

But it also arrived at a time where Morbidelli, the current incumbent alongside Fabio Quartararo, is impressing.

“Toprak is a Yamaha rider, he has done and is doing some incredible things in Superbike,” Morbidelli said during the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas weekend.

“If we look at the top five riders in that world championship, they all deserve a chance in MotoGP.

“Yamaha made a nice gesture towards him, I knew about the test because, from Iwata, they are always very fair towards the riders.

“Does this Toprak test put pressure on me? I like the pressure."

Morbidelli entered 2023 under serious pressure to retain his seat, with his current contract due to expire at the end of this season.

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin was initially touted as a target for Yamaha.

They have also held longstanding interest in Razgatlioglu, the Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing rider.

Morbidelli finished fourth in Argentina, the most significant reminder of his talent in some time.

After two rounds, he led his teammate, the 2021 champion Quartararo, in the MotoGP standings.

Morbidelli’s form - as well as the rise of Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, alongside Francesco Bagnaia - has been part of the VR46 Academy’s overall potential being realised so far in 2023.

But even Valentino Rossi has warned Morbidelli: “We are delighted because at Termas we saw Franco again, which we need to know.

“It's a very important moment for him, because in these races he has to try to be competitive to earn his place even in the next few years.

“In the meantime, having a race like this is very important for morale, because he has first of all demonstrated to himself that he is there, that he can stand there in front.

“But Argentina is a particular track, I would wait for the next ones to see, hoping that it will be competitive, that it will be able to be at the level of Quartararo also in the next races.”

Morbidelli is the No1 choice to remain as a Yamaha MotoGP rider in 2024 but only if he can sustain the good form he has shown in the first three rounds, managing director Lin Jarvis confirmed.