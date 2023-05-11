While Di Giannantonio showed glimpses of potential in 2022, as highlighted by his pole position at Mugello, the Italian has not taken the steps forward that were expected and has instead been out-classed by new MotoGP teammate Alex Marquez so far in 2023.

Marquez has already been a podium finisher while also claiming pole in Argentina, whereas Di Giannantonio has finished inside the top ten just once this season.

Finding himself in another tricky position as the current season could be his last in the premier class unless his form improves, Di Giannantonio is trying to draw on previous experience.

"In my career, since I joined Moto2, it has not been super easy," Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com. "It was really difficult to keep the spirits high but I’m a guy that really wants to stay here, go fast and achieve my goals.

"Sometimes it’s tough to say but in Moto2 and then in MotoGP I was not enjoying so much because I really wanted to win, but not just win! To do a good job.

"Every time I was missing something so it was like an up-and-down moments and then the media is like ‘you are inconsistent’.

"It was tough to manage because I knew the reasons but couldn’t say. At the end, I could not say anything.

"In MotoGP it was much worse and here the level is super high. You really have to be perfect and mentally I’m working a lot on myself."

What DI Giannantonio can look to is the form of former teammate Bastianini, who produced mesmerising performances to not only win races, but elevate himself into the factory team alongside reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

With that said, Bastianini was already a race winner this time last year before going on to win at Le Mans, the same venue as this weekend.

But ther former Moto2 rider believes he has the capabilities to match what Bastianini did: "Last year was tough because I think I can be one of the ones that is there,” began Di Giannantonio.

"All the riders of my generation grew up together and we beat each other many times. So I think I can be there.

"If he [Bastianini] can do it - he is good - but I can do it, also."