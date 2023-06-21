By contrast, Ducati not only has eight bikes on the grid - twice as many as Honda and four times the number of Yamaha - but Dall’Igna is renowned for quizzing even the slowest Desmosedici rider for feedback and ideas.

It certainly didn’t happen overnight, but Ducati has now risen head-and-shoulders above Japanese giants Honda and Yamaha, which won every MotoGP race during the 2011-2015 seasons.

After sweeping the triple crown of riders’, teams’ and constructors’ titles last year, Ducati has won 11 of the 14 races so far this year, including the new sprints. KTM has 2 wins and Honda 1.

Yamaha has a best of third place for Quartararo, who is the leading rider on a Japanese machine with eighth place in the points standings.

Yamaha is fifth and last in the constructors' title with Honda fourth, behind European manufacturers Ducati, KTM and Aprilia.

“Their strategic mistake was to follow just one rider, to base the development of their bikes on the results and feedback of the leading rider of each brand,” GPone.com quotes Dall’Igna as telling La Stampa.

“Often what the top rider, the champion tells you, isn’t the truth because his talent covers the problems the bike suffers from.

“Paradoxically, to develop a project well, you have to listen to all the voices, all the riders.”

Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Johann Zarco currently lead the 2023 title chase heading into Assen this weekend.

Dall’Igna insisted any team orders would only come into play if "one of our riders is fighting for the championship against an opponent from another brand".

But if the current situation continues at the end of the season Dall’Igna assured that "each of the Ducati riders will have the freedom to play their cards."